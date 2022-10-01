Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin changes mobilisation rules as Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
Stuart Varney: OPEC+ meeting a ‘big deal’ amid war, global energy crisis
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the impact of OPEC+ cutting oil production on U.S. gas prices and President Biden's climate plans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
