Toyota Reveals Plug-In Hybrid Power For Venza Crossover

The second-generation Toyota Venza only hit the scene in 2020 and, aside from the introduction of the Nightshade Edition, not much has changed. But news from Japan suggests a rather big update is coming, in the form of a plug-in hybrid engine. Toyota recently revealed the lightly refreshed Harrier (the...
insideevs.com

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Has 1,207 HP, Does 0-62 In 2.7 Sec

After several revealing teasers, Maserati has fully unveiled the second member of its all-electric family of models, the GranTurismo Folgore. As with the Grecale Folgore electric SUV unveiled earlier this year, the GranTurismo Folgore offers two types of powertrains: powerful internal combustion engines and an all-electric propulsion system. We're obviously...
insideevs.com

Volkswagen's Scout Electric Pickup And SUV To Be True Off-Roaders

In May this year, Volkswagen Group announced its intention to revive the iconic Scout by launching an all-electric pickup and rugged SUV in the US. It was an announcement that took many by surprise, including Volkswagen US dealers, who asked the automaker to confirm whether it is looking to adopt a direct-sales model for the new separate, independent company called Scout Motors.
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
Road & Track

Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner

The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
insideevs.com

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut

Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Reveals Pricing Of Its Most Affordable SUV

For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
CarBuzz.com

The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain

The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
CAR AND DRIVER

The Bombardier Iltis Is Canada's Jeep

Crashing along a gravel road atop Mount Seymour in British Columbia, an oddball of Canadian military history does its level best to pulverize the spinal columns of its passengers. This is a Bombardier Iltis, an ugly duckling built in Quebec in the mid-1980s. It's Canada's version of the Humvee: Martin Short as compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Top Speed

The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger

Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: First Photos

The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has been around the unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and that’s what we have for you here today – the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
insideevs.com

Aside From EVs, How Does Tesla Make Money In 2022?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
