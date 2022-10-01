Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota Reveals Plug-In Hybrid Power For Venza Crossover
The second-generation Toyota Venza only hit the scene in 2020 and, aside from the introduction of the Nightshade Edition, not much has changed. But news from Japan suggests a rather big update is coming, in the form of a plug-in hybrid engine. Toyota recently revealed the lightly refreshed Harrier (the...
insideevs.com
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Has 1,207 HP, Does 0-62 In 2.7 Sec
After several revealing teasers, Maserati has fully unveiled the second member of its all-electric family of models, the GranTurismo Folgore. As with the Grecale Folgore electric SUV unveiled earlier this year, the GranTurismo Folgore offers two types of powertrains: powerful internal combustion engines and an all-electric propulsion system. We're obviously...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen's Scout Electric Pickup And SUV To Be True Off-Roaders
In May this year, Volkswagen Group announced its intention to revive the iconic Scout by launching an all-electric pickup and rugged SUV in the US. It was an announcement that took many by surprise, including Volkswagen US dealers, who asked the automaker to confirm whether it is looking to adopt a direct-sales model for the new separate, independent company called Scout Motors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CNBC
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'
LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
Road & Track
Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner
The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner
Secular growth opportunities could help these companies become massive in the long run.
insideevs.com
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
Subaru Reveals Pricing Of Its Most Affordable SUV
For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Bombardier Iltis Is Canada's Jeep
Crashing along a gravel road atop Mount Seymour in British Columbia, an oddball of Canadian military history does its level best to pulverize the spinal columns of its passengers. This is a Bombardier Iltis, an ugly duckling built in Quebec in the mid-1980s. It's Canada's version of the Humvee: Martin Short as compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Tesla sinks as the EV maker's 3rd-quarter deliveries notch a new record but fall short of expectations
"Aiming for steadier deliveries intra-quarter," Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted about Q3 vehicle deliveries. The 343,830 figure was below expectations.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has been around the unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and that’s what we have for you here today – the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
Elon Musk touted the 'importance' of Tesla being a publicly traded company just 4 years after trying to take it private with his 'funding secured' tweet
At Tesla's AI Day event, Elon Musk touted the benefits of Tesla being a publicly traded company. Musk seems to have changed his stance since tweeting that he was considering taking Tesla private in 2018. Part of Musk's initial $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was financed by a huge...
insideevs.com
Aside From EVs, How Does Tesla Make Money In 2022?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Comments / 1