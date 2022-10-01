ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs

Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin

Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

9 Montclair High School students named National Merit semifinalists

Nine Montclair High School students were named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The district provided the names of seven of the nine semifinalists: Callum Cavallaro, Rosalind Chang, Logan Driever, Aidan Gideon, Liam Kearns, Elsa Taylor-Lillquist and Sylvie Wurmser. The two others declined to have their names released.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Sangria in Hoboken Has Officially Closed

The space at 800 Jackson Street has been unoccupied off and on, having been home to Tilted Kilt, Taphaus, and the very short-lived Privé bar and restaurant. The most recent spot to take its place was Sangria — which officially opened on October 12th of last year. Now, as of October 1st, the Spanish tapas wine bar has officially closed — and its Instagram page seems to be gone entirely. Its other location in Mahwah remains open. Read on to learn more about Sangria + its closure.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A New Bagel Shop is Coming to Downtown Jersey City

We can never seem to get enough of our bagels in Hudson County — so it’s always good news when a new bagel shop is hitting the scene. City Bagel & Deli is said to be coming to Downtown Jersey City at 301 Grove Street, a two-story house that was supposed to become the new Brua location. While there isn’t a lot of information available yet about this new shop, we do know it will serve bagels, coffee, and more — and that it will likely have more of a sit-down atmosphere rather than a grab-and-go style. Read on to see what we know about City Bagel + Deli, opening in Downtown Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
BAYONNE, NJ
Montclair Local

Accessory dwelling units long overdue (Letter to the Editor)

Do you know how long the issue of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) has been before our governing bodies?. For many years the League of Women Voters studied various housing issues. In 1994, the League promoted changes to provide “accessory apartments as a possible way to increase the stock of affordable housing.” League presidents frequently spoke about this issue at commission, then council meetings. For 28 years, no action was taken, and the need continued to grow.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

'Murder on the Mountain' recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

