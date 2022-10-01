Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concernsjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. CitiesAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
roi-nj.com
Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs
Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City hospital gets $630K grant for HIV education, treatment, & community outreach
The Jersey City Medical Center received a $630,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Health for HIV education, treatment, and community outreach. The Center for Comprehensive Care (CCC) at Jersey City Medical Center received the Elixir grant for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, which began on July 1. The center provides...
Montclair district, community partners plan information sessions about referendum
With a little more than a month left before the Nov. 8 election and a $187 million bond referendum to repair and upgrade Montclair school district buildings, the district and its community partners are working to disseminate information about the upcoming vote. The Montclair Board of Education will hold two...
12 intersections upgraded on Bloomfield Avenue In Montclair
Twelve intersections along Bloomfield Avenue have been updated with new equipment as part of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.’s initiative to modernize the community, Essex County says. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Oct. 3, at the corner of Bloomfield Avenue and Valley Road. DiVincenzo...
The Bergen County Court House Law Library Still closed!
"A Law library is essential because everyone should have free access to review law and civil cases in order to be able to reference and prepare for a defense and not always rely on their lawyer."
Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin
Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
9 Montclair High School students named National Merit semifinalists
Nine Montclair High School students were named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The district provided the names of seven of the nine semifinalists: Callum Cavallaro, Rosalind Chang, Logan Driever, Aidan Gideon, Liam Kearns, Elsa Taylor-Lillquist and Sylvie Wurmser. The two others declined to have their names released.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Montclair school district selects 59 students to participate in free preschool program
Montclair schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds has announced the 59 winners of the district's free preschool lottery, which involved 220 children whose parents submitted their names. Children who will be 3 or 4 on or before Oct. 1 are eligible for the program. There will be 64 students in total enrolled...
Montclair native Michael Fabiano starring in ‘Tosca’ at the Met Opera
When the curtain rises on the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Tosca” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will mark a milestone for Montclair native Michael Fabiano, who will be portraying Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, for the first time on the Met stage. Fabiano, 38, who first...
hobokengirl.com
Sangria in Hoboken Has Officially Closed
The space at 800 Jackson Street has been unoccupied off and on, having been home to Tilted Kilt, Taphaus, and the very short-lived Privé bar and restaurant. The most recent spot to take its place was Sangria — which officially opened on October 12th of last year. Now, as of October 1st, the Spanish tapas wine bar has officially closed — and its Instagram page seems to be gone entirely. Its other location in Mahwah remains open. Read on to learn more about Sangria + its closure.
hobokengirl.com
A New Bagel Shop is Coming to Downtown Jersey City
We can never seem to get enough of our bagels in Hudson County — so it’s always good news when a new bagel shop is hitting the scene. City Bagel & Deli is said to be coming to Downtown Jersey City at 301 Grove Street, a two-story house that was supposed to become the new Brua location. While there isn’t a lot of information available yet about this new shop, we do know it will serve bagels, coffee, and more — and that it will likely have more of a sit-down atmosphere rather than a grab-and-go style. Read on to see what we know about City Bagel + Deli, opening in Downtown Jersey City.
Glen Ridge fire services contract lays bare Montclair Council split
When the Montclair Township Council voted to approve a new 10-year contract to continue providing fire services to Glen Ridge, a matter that had roiled public debate for months and sown dissension among the town’s leaders was put to rest. At least for the moment. Left lingering after the...
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio
New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Gelato Shop Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Juice Bar
A gelato shop will be moving into the space formerly occupied by a juice bar in Bergen County. Signage for Gelato Di Nonna is hanging at 37 E Ridgewood Ave., previously home to Wild and Hearty, as first reported by BoozyBurbs. No further details have been released. Wild and Hearty...
Accessory dwelling units long overdue (Letter to the Editor)
Do you know how long the issue of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) has been before our governing bodies?. For many years the League of Women Voters studied various housing issues. In 1994, the League promoted changes to provide “accessory apartments as a possible way to increase the stock of affordable housing.” League presidents frequently spoke about this issue at commission, then council meetings. For 28 years, no action was taken, and the need continued to grow.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
A plea for Montclair to renew fire contract with Glen Ridge (Letter to the Editor)
On behalf of The One Hundred Club of Montclair, I write to encourage Montclair councilors to respect and renew the groundbreaking shared services agreement that the Township of Montclair and the Borough of Glen Ridge entered into over 30 years ago. Our organization was founded in 1966 to support "dependent...
