We can never seem to get enough of our bagels in Hudson County — so it’s always good news when a new bagel shop is hitting the scene. City Bagel & Deli is said to be coming to Downtown Jersey City at 301 Grove Street, a two-story house that was supposed to become the new Brua location. While there isn’t a lot of information available yet about this new shop, we do know it will serve bagels, coffee, and more — and that it will likely have more of a sit-down atmosphere rather than a grab-and-go style. Read on to see what we know about City Bagel + Deli, opening in Downtown Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO