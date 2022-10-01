ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

By Annie Kim
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCAHe_0iIGwIsL00

LA MESA, Calif. – It’s the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.

The La Mesa Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night and will run through Sunday. This year’s event will feature live music, activities for kids, Dachshund races, beer gardens and food.

The three-day event is free to attend but VIP access tickets are available for the beer gardens. The VIP start at $10.

Other areas celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend include El Cajon, Carlsbad, and Julian.

Ocean Beach kicks off its Oktoberfest celebrations on October 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegoville.com

Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer And The Plot Vegan Restaurant To Replicate In

Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot vegan restaurant are both replicating southward with new locations set to open next year in San Diego's Carlsbad. Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot plant-based restaurant are the latest concepts to sign on to install within the under-renovation The Cottages on Roosevelt property in Carlsbad, which consists of three distinct cottage buildings ranging from 907-982 square-feet of space with 2,000 square-feet of shared outdoor seating. Also opening in the compound is a new location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream, as well as a cafe from Oceanside-based Revolution Roasters.
CARLSBAD, CA
cohaitungchi.com

12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego

San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas

Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Mesa, CA
Government
La Mesa, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Mesa, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
La Mesa, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Mesa#Ocean Beach#The La Mesa Oktoberfest#Nexstar Media Inc
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California

Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
eastcountymagazine.org

Sportsman's Warehouse

October 3, 2022 (Santee) - Santee just got another nationally-known retailer that’s expected to attract loads of shoppers from all over the county. Sportsman’s Warehouse, a sporting goods chain based in Utah, held a soft opening Sept. 30, and will hold its grand opening Oct. 6-8. It’s the first store in the chain to open in San Diego County. The next closest stores are in Yuma, Az. and Murietta in Riverside County.
SANTEE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, The Harvest Festival

Free festival of art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, high-end silent auction, music line-up, roving entertainment, food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, interactive, family-friendly fun. Performers include Joseph Luna, Jason Mann, The Smokin’ Boles Blues Band, Ginger Roots, The Naked I, Jorge Camberos Duo, Blazing Jane Band, Whiskey & Burlap, Finnegan Blue, and Full Strength. This year the festival is showing photography artwork of the American-Italian Bommarito brothers: Daniel, the Artist, and Jeff.
DEL MAR, CA
pbmonthly.net

Discover Mission Bay offers fun programs for ‘Kids Free October’

Most parents of young children would agree, their youngsters enjoy finding new things to do. This month, a myriad of fun activities are being offered through Discover Mission Bay’s Kids Free October, and as a bonus, many of them are free. “It’s like a really fun birthday party for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy