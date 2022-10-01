ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Crime & Safety
Daily Montanan

The melting roads of Yellowstone National Parks

No doubt you’ve heard the story—roads have melted in Yellowstone National Park, which is supposedly evidence that the region is “heating up” and that a volcanic eruption is imminent. This story gained a lot of traction in 2014—that was the year of a magnitude-4.8 earthquake (the largest to have occurred in Yellowstone National Park since […] The post The melting roads of Yellowstone National Parks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona

A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

