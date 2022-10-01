ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing

The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise

GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities

Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian

FEMA announced on Saturday that Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Schools temporarily relocates some bus stops before school restart

Students and teachers will return to Volusia County Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 5, after closing last week ahead of Hurricane Ian. Volusia County has temporarily relocated more than two dozen of its bus stops due to flooding and damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the district's website. Bus stops not listed will remain at their current locations, the district said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

