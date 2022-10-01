ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Schools temporarily relocates some bus stops before school restart

Students and teachers will return to Volusia County Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 5, after closing last week ahead of Hurricane Ian. Volusia County has temporarily relocated more than two dozen of its bus stops due to flooding and damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the district's website. Bus stops not listed will remain at their current locations, the district said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast reopens several parks after clearing debris

The city of Palm Coast is working hard to reopen city facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following parks and trails have been cleared of debris, evaluated for safety, and...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities

Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian

Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...

