Read full article on original website
Related
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update
~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
Bay News 9
SR 46 remains closed between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties due to flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remains closed due to major flooding. SR 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remain closed due to floods. FHP is advising motorists to take SR 50 as an alternate route. There is no timeline for when...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County Schools temporarily relocates some bus stops before school restart
Students and teachers will return to Volusia County Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 5, after closing last week ahead of Hurricane Ian. Volusia County has temporarily relocated more than two dozen of its bus stops due to flooding and damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the district's website. Bus stops not listed will remain at their current locations, the district said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmcoastobserver.com
Engineers to assess Flagler Beach pier, which sustained 'significant damage' in the storm
Flagler Beach plans to repair its iconic wood pier that was damaged by Hurricane Ian. Until then, it will be closed until further notice, City Manager William Whitson said on Monday, Oct. 3. STORM RECOVERY. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information...
palmcoastobserver.com
At least seven local homes sustain major damage, over 200 have minor damage from Hurricane Ian
At least 200 homes in Flagler County have sustained minor flood and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, while at least seven have sustained major damage, Flagler County's Emergency Management director said on Monday. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave county commissioners a report on the damage during an Oct. 3...
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000
This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast reopens several parks after clearing debris
The city of Palm Coast is working hard to reopen city facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following parks and trails have been cleared of debris, evaluated for safety, and...
wlrn.org
'How do you fight water?' One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities
Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered
Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Officials Recommend Staying Out of the Ocean on Flagler’s Beaches Due to Debris, Potentially High Bacteria Levels
October 3, 2022 – Flagler County officials are urging residents to stay out of the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler’s beaches because of limited access, tons of debris, and potentially high bacteria levels. “We know everyone is ready to get back to some semblance of normal life, but we...
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian
Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
Comments / 0