Lately, it seems as though prices are going up left and right. With year-over-year inflation running the highest it's been in over 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and food and energy costs bearing the brunt of those price increases, it's not surprising that many of us are fearing that grocery prices may skyrocket again. The August 2022 Consumer Price Index for food at home was up 13.5% from August in 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO