Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible

WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. Advice: 8...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why Costco's Membership Price Won't Change As Of Right Now

Lately, it seems as though prices are going up left and right. With year-over-year inflation running the highest it's been in over 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and food and energy costs bearing the brunt of those price increases, it's not surprising that many of us are fearing that grocery prices may skyrocket again. The August 2022 Consumer Price Index for food at home was up 13.5% from August in 2021.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

Tesla's vehicle deliveries fell short of analysts' consensus estimates, but that only tells part of the story. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service

America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Target Doubles Down on Disney While Walmart Bets Big on Delivery

The never-ending pressure to deliver the best holiday magic for friends and family just got a little easier. Retail giants Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) are in full holiday prep mode. Both retailers are working to up their competition with Amazon (AMZN) this holiday shopping season. It's also a very...
ECONOMY
SPY

Walmart Is Coming for Amazon Prime With No-Concerns Returns and More Truck Drivers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart is making a fresh push to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company recently announced more attractive returns policies, faster delivery and new truck drivers for the holiday season.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Where to Invest $500 Right Now

CRISPR Therapeutics' gene-editing therapy exa-cel could soon obtain approval, which may be a huge catalyst for the stock. Roku is a beaten-down growth stock that looks likely to recover once companies increase their advertising budgets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Promising Growth Stocks Trading Under $10 a Share

There are multiple industries that could utilize Ginkgo Biowork's cell programming capabilities. Palantir Technologies consistently delivers solid 20%-plus growth, and management says it's on track for profitability by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS

