Governor Abbott campaigns door-to-door in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott followed last night’s debate by campaigning door-to-door this morning in Harlingen.

Abbott is confident the Rio Grande Valley can turn red after historically remaining blue.

“I myself will be knocking on doors or into RGB talking to voters directly,” Abbott said when asked about turning the RGV red. “We will be talking to voters in the RGV all the way up to the Panhandle, reminding them why Texas is number one for jobs. Number one, for so many ways. We’re going to keep Texas number one.”











Abbott faced Beto O’Rourke Friday at the Gubernatorial debate hosted at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

