Kait 8
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
2 East Texans arrested, child allegedly tests positive for drugs
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested in connection to a child abuse case, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Jaco, 31, and Gary Phillips, 30, were taken into custody on Sept. 27 and charged with endangering a child. The child also tested positive for amphetamine and marijuana, said the sheriff’s […]
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
news9.com
TPD Flock Cameras Help Officers Recover Stolen Car From Arkansas
Tulsa Police say its new flock cameras helped officers catch two teens who were joyriding in a car that was stolen from Arkansas. Officers say they got the notification from the camera that a stolen Mercedes drove past one of the flock cameras just after midnight. Police say they were able to find the car in about four minutes.
Execution date set in 2023 for man convicted of murder, rape in St. Louis County
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted of murder and rape in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
Mississippi fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited back to the state
A Mississippi man wanted on a drug charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation has been arrested in Texas and transported back to the state. The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail. Wilson was arrested...
localmemphis.com
Crash involving 'multiple tractor trailers' blocks eastbound I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As of 3:21 p.m., ARDOT cameras showed traffic slowly moving in both directions on I-40. The crash was reported before...
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
Goodwill Industries of Arkansas gets $750K grant from DOJ for inmate reentry program
A service to help formerly incarcerated individuals get back on their feet is about to expand in Arkansas.
Kait 8
Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
KHBS
Ricky Dale Harrington talks about the issues facing Arkansas on 40/29 On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — Ricky Dale Harrington is running for governor of Arkansas. He talked about his positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.
KATV
Arkansas driver frustrated with state system after damaging his car in construction zone
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas driver called Seven On Your Side after his car was damaged in a construction zone. He said he's tried recouping some of the money he's spent on repairs to no avail. If you hit a pothole in a construction zone and it causes...
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
KATV
More than 55,000 diapers donated during Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — All September long KATV partnered with the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank to help provide diapers to Arkansas families struggling to afford basic necessities. The final count was more than 55,000 diapers donated during our third annual Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive. On Monday, staff from...
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses, study shows
A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022.
KATV
'It's been all hands on deck,' Florida congressman says of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Major storm recovery efforts have been underway after Hurricane Ian slammed southwestern Florida last week. Homes and businesses were destroyed and at least 75 Floridians were confirmed dead due to the hurricane and its aftermath. My area is devastated," Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican who represents...
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
