Homes, cars damaged after garbage truck fire in Cane Bay neighborhood
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Whitesville Fire Department (WFD) responded Tuesday to a garbage truck fire in the Silent Bluff neighborhood of Cane Bay. According to WFD, crews arrived shortly after 12:30 p.m. to find “a well involved garbage truck threatening several structures and vehicles.” Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire and limit […]
live5news.com
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an abandoned two-story home and also an adjacent building Monday afternoon. The fire, in the 30 block of Reid Street, was reported to Charleston County 911 dispatchers at 2:29 p.m. The damage the...
Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
The Post and Courier
Boat company creating 38 new jobs in Dorchester County
North Charleston-based New Wire Marine recently announced plans to pave the way for 38 new jobs over the next five years thanks to the company's $1.8 million investment in the expansion of its operations. The 12-year-old machinery production firm specializes in delivering American-made, professional-grade marine goods, including custom-made marine switch...
live5news.com
Vote scheduled as Mt. Pleasant moves forward with proposed noise ordinance
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s proposed noise ordinance will be moving forward to a second vote at next week’s council meeting. Several neighbors shared their concerns with town leaders during Monday’s Police, Judicial and Legal Committee meeting. Business owners along Pitt Street said they want...
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
Pawleys Island still recovering from Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, homes, the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
The Post and Courier
Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston
An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
“Uptown Carnes” could bring more business, entertainment to Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A $50 million investment could soon bring new businesses to an area of Goose Creek being referred to as the uptown development. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said the development, which will be built on a property off Highway 17A in the Carnes Crossroads community, will be a huge opportunity […]
Coroner: Mother, son dead following Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker wraps up $325M buyout
North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. has finalized its $325 million buyout of a maker of pavement products, marking its third major acquisition since becoming a standalone public company. The global chemical maker said Oct. 3 that it closed out the previously announced all-cash purchase of privately held Ozark Materials LLC and...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
lonelyplanet.com
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement
Campbell Thicket Road (the unpaved portion only) from South Carolina Highway 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will continue to be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm from October 3rd through October 13th. Edisto Electric Cooperative is currently upgrading their sub station and...
