Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night
While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Google Pixel Watch unboxing brings us our best up-close pics and impressions yet
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
Focal Bathys might just be the most beautiful headphones I've ever seen
Before today, I have written that great over-ear headphones can be plain and still wow me. I've even conceded that certain headphones could be painted slime green with a bug eye on each earpiece and I'd continue to wear them – provided that their detailed, agile, class-leading sound persisted.
JBL Tune Flex review: earbuds that you can wear two ways
The JBL Tune Flex can be used with either open-ear or in-ear tips
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.95 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on the go because they feature adaptive noise cancellation, so your favorite songs will sound loud and clear, even...
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
Pet-friendly robots, bedside sleep tracking, and everything else you missed at Amazon's big hardware event
Techtober may still be a couple days away, but Amazon is not wasting any time getting us started on a high note, and today the company unveiled a dizzying array of new products and enhancements to existing ones. We've already highlighted some of the major stand-outs, like the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe, or the new Echo Dots and the cool way Amazon's using them to act as Wi-Fi range extenders, but that's just scratching the service. Let's take a look at the best of the rest of what Amazon had to share, including robot upgrades, new Fire TVs, and lots more.
Amazon's latest Fire TV Cube is ready to go head-to-head with Nvidia's Shield TV
Amazon just wrapped its annual fall hardware event, where — among all sorts of other gadgets — it unveiled the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe and a whole slate of new Echo speakers. Of course, the Fire TV platform remains a dominant force in the living room, and today, one of its oldest gadgets is finally getting a refresh. No, we aren't seeing yet another Fire TV Stick. Today, it's the Fire TV Cube's turn, as it finally goes head-to-head with the Nvidia Shield.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
5 simple ways to create a burner phone number in seconds
Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.
Weekend poll: Will you watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event this week?
Bombarded by more leaks than any smartphone company in the industry, Google gave up on trying to keep secrets over a year ago. Instead, it's been giving us teases and glimpses of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all summer long. This week, Google's taking the stage in New York City to officially unveil its latest lineup of gadgets, and even though the leaks have been relentless, it's still an exciting time to be a gadget fan.
Nest Audio vs. Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Which should you buy?
Amazon and Google released its latest smart speakers just a couple of weeks apart in 2020. We've yet to see newer models since then, but these speakers have barely lost a step. Here's what you need to know about how they compare in terms of features and specs.
Twitter has finally shared the world’s first publicly edited tweet
For years, pretty much everyone who's used Twitter has been asking for an edit button, so we could correct embarrassing typos and backtrack on accidentally tagging the wrong people, all without deleting a tweet and starting fresh. Earlier this year, though, that pipe dream finally started to feel possible, as Twitter acknowledged it was developing an edit feature. We're still not sure when you'll have the chance to use it yourself, but the official Twitter Blue account just put out a tweet that shows editing in action.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be here soon enough to turn you off the Pixel 7
While all eyes might be on the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch, it's not the only flagship smartphone series waiting in the wings. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 remain Samsung's hottest new devices, they won't stay that way forever. The Galaxy S23 is expected to appear on store shelves in the first few months of 2023, and if you're feeling impatient, we have good news. New rumors indicate S23 buyers won't need to wait as long as shoppers did for the S22.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders don't stray far from this year's design
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best phones this year, and Samsung has long been at work on its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Thanks to the publication of some CAD renders, we recently had our first real teases of how both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely look, with those renders hinting at possible design changes for the upcoming phones. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, might end up feeling a lot more familiar, based on what we can see in a set of new renders.
