Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns residents may be eligible for disaster assistance

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
St. Johns, Fla. — St. Johns county residents and businesses who have been impacted by hurricane Ian may be eligible for uninsured and underinsured damages.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

Residents should notify their insurance agents of any damages sustained to their property. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, though eligibility may be determined for expenses not covered under the policy.

Residents and businesses do not have to wait to find out if federal assistance will be available before beginning their clean-up. However, they should keep repair receipts and document damages whenever possible.

The following information is required when applying for assistance:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

— SJC Press Release

Disaster assistance applications can be submitted online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Development Center will provide additional information and resources on the Small Business Administration loan application process. For updates, visit www.sjcchamber.com.

For updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in St. Johns County, please visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane or call the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at 904.824.5550.

Comments / 1

