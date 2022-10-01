Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concernsjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. CitiesAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Clear
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, a media storm is surrounding them. Both Brady and Bundchen had notable relationships prior to getting married to each other in 2009. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends is reportedly speaking out on Brady. Scott Barnhill, a model who dated Gisele...
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue
Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related. After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News
The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News
Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White reveals most embarrassing but memorable blunder on TV show in 40-year hosting stint
WHEEL of Fortune's Vanna White has revealed her most embarrassing on-air blunder during the show's long history. The legendary game show is celebrating 40 years on the small screen as Vanna and host Pat Sajak sat down with Good Morning America to have a look back. Vanna was asked about...
The View’s Joy Behar calls out Whoopi Goldberg’s strange behavior during confusing live moment
THE VIEW co-host Joy Behar has called out Whoopi Goldberg's odd behavior live on air. Her strange behavior comes after she pretended to fall asleep during a Hot Topic on the show. On Thursday's show, the panel discussed a clip of former President Donald Trump talking about a lawsuit against...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom
The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
The NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Sunday. Bradshaw shared some serious health news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he's overcome two different types of cancer over the past year. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and...
Gisele Is Trending Following Tuesday's Divorce News
With Tuesday's revelation that Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce attorneys, the Brazilian-born supermodel began to trend on social media. The New York Post's Page Six was the first to break the story after previously reporting on the couple's marital woes during Brady's 11-day training camp absence.
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo
Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
