Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
Forget Today’s Costumes, Halloween Was Way Creepier 80 Years Ago
Halloween really brings out people's creative side. Until a few years ago, I lived in a neighborhood in Bangor that got destroyed by trick-or-treaters every year. One year we had something like 500 kids come to our house. I know people in other places around Bangor get more than 1,000! And, in all that madness, there was certainly every kind of costume imaginable.
‘Barnaby’s’ Returns For One Night At Blue Sky Lounge
Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard" The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area. After The Bounty Tavern ended...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
wabi.tv
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour is Wednesday, Oct. 5
It is very straightforward. Climb the stairs and Wow. But the opportunity only presents itself once per season. And the fall occurrence is tomorrow afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Free to do, kids under 12 need to be with adults. 100 stairs. Although last time I did it...
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
‘Matt & Ben’ Are Coming To Bangor
Well not literally, but a play about their bromance is coming to town!. They have been best buds for years, they come from New England, and they have been entertaining us in films since the mid 90’s. You remember Mindy Kaling from “The Office” right? Well several years ago,...
Bangor ‘Buddy Walk’ To Take Place Oct. 8 with Local Celeb Chef
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and there's one local organization hoping you'll consider joining a fun and informative event to help celebrate and support those with Down Syndrome and their families. The group Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support is a local non-profit organization that was started last year by...
3 New Fall Flavors + Another Change Coming to Gifford’s Ice Cream
In case you don’t know the history of Gifford’s Ice Cream, the ice cream part started more than 40 years ago at a dairy farm in Skowhegan. But that was preceded by the founders’ grandparents having a dairy farm and selling milk a century and a half before that.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Maine Wildlife Officials Considering Digital Turkey Registration Begining in 2023
Hunters may soon have the option to register their hunted spring turkey electronically starting next year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing a big change to the registration procedures of certain big game in Maine. A proposal seeks to allow the electronic tagging of spring wild turkey, beginning in 2023. Currently, Maine hunting law dictates that hunted spring turkey need to be transport tagged and presented for registration at the nearest open registration station. Hunted fall wild turkey do not need to be tagged and registered.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Walker Hayes + Parmalee in Portland Next Week
Walker Hayes added new dates to his tour, which includes a stop in Portland. We'll be getting "Fancy Like" in Portland next week. Walker Hayes added new dates to his Glad You're Here Tour. The "Y'all Life" singer will make a stop at the Cross Insurance Arena. The show is set for October 6. Tickets are still available.
Bangor police safely locate missing woman
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police issued a release on Monday seeking help from the public in the search for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last heard from on Sept. 8. In an updated release around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Bangor police announced the woman was safely located and detectives were able to get in contact with her.
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
Bangor Country Concerts for Next Summer Wish List
Is it too early to start thinking about the concerts for next year along the Bangor waterfront at Maine Savings Amphitheater. We can always think about them. We can always dream. Who would you include on your bucket list of concerts you wanna see in the summer of 23 in...
