••• The stairs at Thousand Steps Beach have reopened after a six-month redo. ••• The mallification of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort continues. From the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Montecito Board of Architectural Review: “conceptual review of alterations of existing resort shops consisting of enclosing 783 square feet of existing patios and an addition of 185 square feet, and alteration of the northwest corner of the manor house consisting of conversion of the fitness center to a resort shop, enclosing 500 square feet of the existing patio, and an addition of 243 square feet.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO