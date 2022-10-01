ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Village, CA

idesignarch.com

Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch

Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $12.75 Million, This Brand New Architectural Home in Malibu was Created for A Lifestyle of Sophisticated Indoor Outdoor Living and Entertaining

The Home in Malibu, a brand new architectural estate with breathtaking ocean and mountain views from every room and seamless flow from expansive interiors to resort-style decks and patios is now available for sale. This home located at 30227 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, California offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) & Kirby Kotler (Phone: 310-589-7604) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Best Place for Going a Cut Above

Slick’s Barbershop opened up on the quaint commercial street at the heart of Camarillo’s Village at the Park neighborhood just over a year ago and has already woven its way into the fabric of the community. That’s just what co-owners Ragsdale Panopio and Adam Cowan set out to...
CAMARILLO, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Miramar Resort Is Adding More Shopping

••• The stairs at Thousand Steps Beach have reopened after a six-month redo. ••• The mallification of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort continues. From the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Montecito Board of Architectural Review: “conceptual review of alterations of existing resort shops consisting of enclosing 783 square feet of existing patios and an addition of 185 square feet, and alteration of the northwest corner of the manor house consisting of conversion of the fitness center to a resort shop, enclosing 500 square feet of the existing patio, and an addition of 243 square feet.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE

