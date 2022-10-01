ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
Gisele Is Trending Following Tuesday's Divorce News

With Tuesday's revelation that Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce attorneys, the Brazilian-born supermodel began to trend on social media. The New York Post's Page Six was the first to break the story after previously reporting on the couple's marital woes during Brady's 11-day training camp absence.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Charissa Thompson
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo

Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
NFL
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Clear

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, a media storm is surrounding them. Both Brady and Bundchen had notable relationships prior to getting married to each other in 2009. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends is reportedly speaking out on Brady. Scott Barnhill, a model who dated Gisele...
FOOTBALL
The NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Sunday. Bradshaw shared some serious health news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he's overcome two different types of cancer over the past year. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and...
NFL
#American Football#Fox Nfl Kickoff
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News

Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Former NFL Star Reacts To The Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have reportedly each hired divorce lawyers amid ongoing marital troubles. Brady and Gisele have reportedly been dealing with strife for at least the last several months, and not surprisingly, the general public has tried to figure out what has caused it. ESPN analyst...
NFL
