Buy2Sell B2B Platform, Mastercard Enable Cross-Border Payment Solutions in Vietnam
Buy2Sell, an e-commerce platform in Asia, has announced a new strategic partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA). The announcement is “the result of a longstanding relationship where Buy2Sell will enable multiple payment types to a variety of delivery channels via a single connection through Mastercard Cross-Border Services.”. Mastercard Cross-Border Services...
Open Banking Fintech Currensea Secures £2.4M in Additional Funding
Open Banking-enabled Fintech Currensea has reportedly acquired £2.4 million in capital from VCs Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital. The proceeds will be used to support the Fintech platform’s ongoing growth plans. Currensea, which is the “money-saving” travel card that aims to eliminate the hefty banking fees associated...
Finastra Research: Open Finance Platforms are Making Progress
Finastra revealed a sneak peek at its annual State of the Nation Financial Services research. Results point to the significant progress the industry “has made around open finance and collaboration, despite the challenging market conditions of the last few years.”. The research takes in views from 758 professionals “at...
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Zebec to Introduce its Rollup Chain via Eclipse to Provide Seamless Payment Standards
With Solana’s repeated run-ins with bots and outages, it affects not just traders but projects “building on top of Solana,” according to an update shared with CI. Zebec claims it is “becoming the largest business-facing protocol on Solana, with over 200 Solana projects utilizing Zebec.” With the rigid demand for payment applications, Zebec is pleased “to announce the launch of its own rollup chain using Eclipse technology.”
Coinfirm Integrated Into Veriscope, Shyft Network’s Travel Rule Compliance Provider
Regtech Coinfirm has been integrated into Shyft Network’s Veriscope, a Travel Rule product. Shyft Network is “a public protocol designed to power data discoverability and compliance into blockchain while preserving privacy and sovereignty.”. Facilitating the transfer of verifiable data between centralized and decentralized ecosystems, Shyft Network claims that...
Anchorage, a Regulated Digital Asset Bank, Has Moved into Asia, Announces 6 Institutional Partners
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered bank serving institutions interested in digital assets, has announced an expansion into Asia. According to a corporate statement, Anchorage has partnered with Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha. These entities will be utilizing Anchorage for custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets.
Middle East’s Tabby, a Payments and Shopping App, Teams Up with Paymob
Tabby, the Middle East’s payments and shopping app, and Paymob, the omni-channel payments facilitator in MENAP, announced their partnership “to fuel growth for retailers in Egypt by enabling businesses across Paymob’s network to benefit from Tabby’s split in four, interest and fee-free payment solution via Paymob’s gateway.”
Battle Financial Selects Savana to Support Digital Banking Solution
Savana, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in financial software for banks and Fintechs, announced that Battle Financial, Inc., building the proposed Eagle County Colorado-based Battle Bank, has selected Savana “as the digital delivery platform to orchestrate its technology ecosystem and automate processes between the core products and customer channels.”
DBS Bank to Leverage Nasdaq Surveillance Tech to Enhance Market Integrity
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) recently announced a technology agreement with DBS Bank (SGX:D05). DBS will leverage Nasdaq’s technology as they seek “to advance its surveillance capabilities and continue to protect its clients from market abuse.”. DBS Bank, a financial services group in Asia, will “leverage Nasdaq technology to advance...
Commonwealth Bank’s x15ventures Announces Investment in Paytron
Commonwealth Bank’s venture-scaling arm, x15ventures, has announced a $250,000 investment in Paytron, “after the full-suite workflows and spend management platform won this year’s Xccelerate program.”. Paytron was founded by Jaco Veldsman and Francois Henrion “to transform business spend, with integrated workflows to control every transaction.”. It...
Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate
NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
Bucking the Trend: France Expected to Hit Record for VC Tech Funding, Fintech Leads
Boutique investment bank Avolta is out with an interesting report that indicates that France is bucking the trend when it comes to the global drop in venture capital funding for tech. In fact, France is predicted to hit an all-time high in 2022 for VC tech funding, according to the bank.
PwC Hong Kong Signs Agreement with Metaverse Dev TerraZero Technologies
PwC Hong Kong announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with TerraZero Technologies, Inc. With offices in Vancouver and Los Angeles, TerraZero brings together specialists and entrepreneurs “from blockchain, web3, design, programming, entertainment, marketing and finance backgrounds.”. PwC and TerraZero are “devising a go-to-market strategy to help businesses across...
London’s VC Firm 83North Closes $400M Fund
The team at 83North recently revealed that they closed a $400 million fund, which brings their total capital under management to more than $2.2 billion. This is reportedly their 11th fund, “raised from the same small group of Limited Partners who have supported [them] for years – many of them from the very beginning of the fund 16 years ago.”
Joompay Reaches 250,000 Users, Engages Banking Circle for Ongoing Growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in “a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace.”. Joompay sees that among all European countries “the...
Property Crowdfunding Platform CrowdToLive Raises Growth Capital on Seedrs
Property crowdfunding platform CrowdToLive has launched a securities crowdfunding offer on Seedrs. According to the offering page, CrowdToLive’s initial funding target of £400,000 has already been surpassed and is now in overfunding mode, having raised £467,000 from 100 investors. CrowdToLive is selling equity at a pre-money valuation...
UK Fintech Ebury Enrolls in Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program
Ebury, a global fintech, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program “meaning that sellers using Amazon sites can continue to collect payments in different regions and currencies through Ebury’s platform.”. The Program was “introduced by Amazon earlier in...
Curve, Fidesmo Partner on Contactless Payments with Rings, Bracelets
Fintech “super-app” Curve has announced a partnership with Sweden-based Fidesmo in a move to enable wearable payments. in the UK and (European Economic Area) EEA. Fidesmo Pay launched in 2019 along with several fashion brands, providing wearables integrating payment functionality. The service is tokenized and integrated with both Visa and Mastercard. Fidesmo has partnered with brands like Mondaine Watches, Tapster, Triwa, Pagopace, Cnick Rings, K-Pay, NEOS, and others.
Blockchain Tech Firm ChainUp Appoints Singapore’s Ex- Prime Minister as Special Advisor to Its Board
ChainUp, which claims to be one of the leading blockchain technology service providers, celebrated its fifth anniversary on September 25, 2022 at the SKAI – Swissotel the Stamford, with an evening of announcements of new initiatives and partnerships. ChainUp reportedly “introduced its newly appointed Board of Directors, launched new...
