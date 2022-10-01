ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of Ukraine’s nuclear power company says he will take over managing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after its director was first kidnapped and then released by Russian forces who occupy the facility. Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, said Wednesday he will be running the plant from the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian workers continue to operate the facility, which shut down its last operational reactor last month. Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. Fighting close to the complex has sparked fears of leaks or incidents. ___
Vox

The Russian nuclear threat, explained

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his war against Ukraine by illegally annexing four Ukrainian regions — and, in a belligerent speech, raised the specter of using nuclear weapons, ominously noting that the United States had set a precedent when it dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
The Associated Press

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances. Truss acknowledged that the U.K. faces “a very turbulent and stormy time,” but said her policies would lead to a “high-growth, low-tax economy” in the longer term. The comments are unlikely to calm Truss’ Conservative Party, which opens its four-day annual conference on Sunday in the central England city of Birmingham amid plunging poll ratings and growing public discontent. Truss took office less than a month ago, promising to radically reshape Britain’s economy to end years of sluggish growth. But the government’s Sept. 23 announcement of a stimulus package that includes 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts, to be paid for by government borrowing, sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar.
Vox

The White House’s AI Bill of Rights is great — if it’s enforced

It’s a big week for Americans who’ve been sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence. On Tuesday morning, the White House released what it calls a “blueprint” for an AI Bill of Rights that outlines how the public should be protected from algorithmic systems and the harms they can produce — whether it’s a recruiting algorithm that favors men’s resumes over women’s or a mortgage algorithm that discriminates against Latino and African American borrowers.
US News and World Report

EU Leaders to Discuss Next Steps on Energy, Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday. In a meeting invitation letter to EU leaders published on Sunday, European Council President Charles Michel called for a firm EU response to recent developments, including Russia declaring the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Friday.
