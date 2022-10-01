ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
BBC

Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Pep Guardiola's side too good for Erik ten Hag's men

Manchester United arrived at Manchester City accompanied by hope resulting from four Premier League wins. It gave them optimism above their current station. It was hope and optimism that lasted roughly two minutes, as Pep Guardiola's reigning champions began a relentless siege that put United firmly in their place and ended in the reality check of a 6-3 thrashing that flattered Erik ten Hag's side outrageously.
BBC

RB Leipzig v Celtic in Champions League: German club searching for identity

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website & app. Just 105 days after RB Leipzig lifted their first major trophy, the man who guided them to that elusive achievement, Domenico Tedesco, was sacked. The former...
ESPN

Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record

Bayern Munich struck three times in the opening 21 minutes en route to a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches. The Germans have now gone 31 group...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
SB Nation

Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch

When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds

Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
BBC

'He's still adapting' - K﻿lopp defends Nunez

J﻿urgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. N﻿unez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
