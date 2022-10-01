Read full article on original website
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS・
BBC
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Pep Guardiola's side too good for Erik ten Hag's men
Manchester United arrived at Manchester City accompanied by hope resulting from four Premier League wins. It gave them optimism above their current station. It was hope and optimism that lasted roughly two minutes, as Pep Guardiola's reigning champions began a relentless siege that put United firmly in their place and ended in the reality check of a 6-3 thrashing that flattered Erik ten Hag's side outrageously.
Erik Ten Hag And Christian Eriksen Blame Manchester Derby Mauling On Lack Of "Belief" And "Courage"
United were overwhelmed by City, who led 4-0 and 6-1 before Anthony Martial scored two late goals to add a trace of respectability to the final result.
BBC
RB Leipzig v Celtic in Champions League: German club searching for identity
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website & app. Just 105 days after RB Leipzig lifted their first major trophy, the man who guided them to that elusive achievement, Domenico Tedesco, was sacked. The former...
UEFA・
ESPN
Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Bayern Munich struck three times in the opening 21 minutes en route to a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches. The Germans have now gone 31 group...
MLS・
Scoring machine Erling Haaland and Manchester City are a match made in soccer heaven, and the stats prove why
Both Haaland and Man City are experts at scoring goals from inside the penalty area, making them the perfect fit for one another.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
Report: No Renewal Offer For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao
There has been no renewal offer from AC Milan for Rafael Leao so far, amid rumours Chelsea want the player.
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch
When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham supporters to trust his team selections
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka...
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
BBC
'He's still adapting' - Klopp defends Nunez
Jurgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. Nunez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
'It's Another Step' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher
On Monday, Graham Potter discussed his thought's regarding Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.
