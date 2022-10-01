ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Sign Kicker in Case Cairo Santos is Unavailable

By Gene Chamberlain
Cairo Santos did not make the trip with the Bears to New Jersey and is still questionable for the game, so they have signed a kicker.

A week after he was one of the Bears standouts by making field goals of 47 and 50 yards along with the game-winner, Cairo Santos remains uncertain for Sunday's game in New Jersey against the Giants.

Santos did not make the trip with the team to New Jersey due to personal reasons and is not injured. He is still listed as questionable on the injury report.

To guaranteed they have a kicker against the Giants, the Bears signed Michael Badgley.

They also elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad as a result of the ankle injury to David Montgomery. On Friday, Montgomery had been ruled out for the game after he couldn't practice all week. Evans ensures they'll have three backs up for the game.

Santos had missed both Friday and Thursday practices.

Badgley kicked four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and also briefly for the Indianapolis Colts last year when Bears coach Matt Eberflus was the Indianapolis defensive coordinator.

Badgley, who kicked in college at Miami, is 70 of 87 for his NFL career, 80.4%. He has made only 3 of 10 from 50 yards or longer. He has made 122 of 127 extra points.

Badgley was the regular kicker for the Chargers from 2018-20 and made 80% (52 of 65). In his stints last year with the Titans and Colts he was 18 of 22 on field goals, only one of the misses coming from 50 yards or longer.

The Bears also added Andre Anthony, a defensive end, to the practice squad injured list.

