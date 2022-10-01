Read full article on original website
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
Fargo Police: shooting and cold case updates
A person of interest in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night is in police custody. Authorities say 24-year old Schuyler Ferguson turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. According to police officers responded to a male victim who had been shot. The victim was...
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and...
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest possibly involved in a forced entry incident that occurred September 21 in the 300 block of 7th Avenue S. Authorities say the man pictured above damaged a security camera...
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a longtime bus driver after health experts say he suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to a crash that ended in a river. Officials were dispatched to rural Leonard on Sept. 23 after a...
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
UPDATE: Missing teen found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The Fargo Police Department has confirmed that Blayson Dolney has been found safe. The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around...
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
West Fargo fire crews respond to camper fire
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo fire crews had to put out a camper fire Saturday. The Department tells WDAY Radio they first responded to a reported fire Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Avenue E. When crews arrived they found a parked truck and attached...
FPD needs help finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
Injury Reported in Motorcycle Accident
A Crookston area man was injured in an accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan George Desrosier, 60, was injured when the northbound 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving collided with an eastbound 2021 Chevy Suburban driven by Tracy Lynn Cameron, 49, of Fisher.
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
