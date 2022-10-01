Read full article on original website
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s preseason lineup experiments, strength of the Eastern Conference
Erik Spoelstra said he believes everyone is making the Brooklyn, Memphis road trip this week, where the Heat will play its second and third preseason games against the Nets and Grizzlies. He will have a better idea as to who’ll play and when after shootaround Thursday.
