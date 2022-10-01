ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Independent

Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser

A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
Vogue Magazine

First I Got Cancer—Then Came the Hard Part

I turned 56 in July. It’s the same age my mother was when she died of breast cancer. I always knew that this birthday would be difficult—surfacing many memories, good and bad. I fully expected this moment to raise unanswerable questions: How much time will I have? Have I done enough with my life? Had I accomplished all the things my mother never got to do? But I expected to reach this emotional and psychological milestone healthy. It’s jarring that just two months before my birthday, I found out I had cancer myself.
curetoday.com

I’m ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ in Life After Cancer

After undergoing treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, I’m living my life with cautious optimism, and will always seek out joy. My then two-year-old son was still nursing when I found the lump on the side of my right breast. I had felt pressed to get an annual exam right...
Popculture

Actress Anaya Soni Reveals She's Suffering Kidney Failure

Actress Anaya Soni said she is suffering from kidney failure and was hospitalized over the weekend. Soni's condition is "serious" and she asked her fans for prayers on Instagram. The actress primarily worked in television in India, appearing on the shows Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan, and Mere Sai. "Doctors are...
