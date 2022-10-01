I turned 56 in July. It’s the same age my mother was when she died of breast cancer. I always knew that this birthday would be difficult—surfacing many memories, good and bad. I fully expected this moment to raise unanswerable questions: How much time will I have? Have I done enough with my life? Had I accomplished all the things my mother never got to do? But I expected to reach this emotional and psychological milestone healthy. It’s jarring that just two months before my birthday, I found out I had cancer myself.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO