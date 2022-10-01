Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
DeSantis and Rubio lead races, new polling suggests
New polls suggest that Republicans are taking the lead in two of Florida's most highly watched races this November.What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist 52% to 41%, with 6% of voters undecided, according to a new Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll.Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio is leading Democratic Rep. Val Demings 47% to 41% in the U.S. Senate race, per Mason-Dixon's polling. 10% of voters were undecided in the Senate race.Zoom in: DeSantis had a 52% to 39% advantage among independent voters, while Crist had a 50% to 42% advantage among Hispanic voters.Rubio had a 44% to 39% edge among independents, while he and Demings split the Hispanic vote.Details: Mason-Dixon surveyed 800 registered Florida voters from Sept. 26-28. All respondents said they are likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Both polls have a margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.What to know: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11, less than a week away.
The well-funded world of challenging congressional bogeymen
Tucked between uber-famous Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the list of top 10 House fundraisers this cycle is a candidate most voters have probably never heard of: Marcus Flowers. Why it matters: Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain...
Trump, GOP leaders back Herschel Walker after abortion report
Former President Trump and other influential Republicans on Tuesday pledged support for Herschel Walker after a report alleged the Georgia candidate paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. The big picture: Walker's race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed as one of GOP's best chances to pick up a...
Democrats' new Senate struggles
Democrats are facing fresh problems in two pivotal Senate battlegrounds in which their nominees are facing attacks for being too progressive. What's happening: In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
Hurricane Ian: New York Times hits Florida Republicans seeking aid after opposing climate change legislation
The New York Times trashed Republican lawmakers for opposing Democratic climate change legislation but still seeking hurricane relief from the federal government.
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
Supreme Court could further erode voting rights. Here’s what to know
The Supreme Court on Tuesday is hearing arguments in an Alabama redistricting case that could further erode the landmark Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in voting. Why it matters: It puts on the chopping block a portion of the act that civil rights groups and minority voters have relied...
Trail mix: Ramsey County can fix ballots that mistakenly included dead candidate
Early voters in a St. Paul House district will no longer see a dead former candidate appear on their ballot. Driving the news: The state Supreme Court on Monday approved Ramsey County's request to reprint ballots after election officials discovered they had mistakenly ordered the wrong version. By the numbers:...
Evan McMullin sues conservative PAC and local TV stations over misleading ad
Evan McMullin's Senate campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday against conservative super PAC Club for Growth Action and local television stations over a misleading political ad. Driving the news: McMullin claims the ad, which began airing last week, misconstrues his comments about Republicans.The 30-second ad shows him saying "The Republican base is racist … these bigots." Reality check: The ad in question splices comments McMullin made during a 2017 CNN interview centered around the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.He actually said: "Not all Republicans, of course, are racist. I was raised by Republicans who are not at all, and...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Kenyan McDuffie seeks breakout in at-large bid
Election Day is just over a month away, and the talk of the town for D.C. political insiders revolves around Kenyan McDuffie's uncertain future. Why it matters: The Ward 5 council member is challenging At-large council member Elissa Silverman for her seat. It’s the latest episode in the struggle between moderate liberals (McDuffie camp) and progressives (Silverman camp). Plus, it’s a rare showdown between sitting lawmakers.The big picture: Silverman is a progressive power broker with a formidable coalition of support. Her persistent questioning of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration over the years has earned her plaudits, and her battle scars have...
