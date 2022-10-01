New polls suggest that Republicans are taking the lead in two of Florida's most highly watched races this November.What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist 52% to 41%, with 6% of voters undecided, according to a new Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll.Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio is leading Democratic Rep. Val Demings 47% to 41% in the U.S. Senate race, per Mason-Dixon's polling. 10% of voters were undecided in the Senate race.Zoom in: DeSantis had a 52% to 39% advantage among independent voters, while Crist had a 50% to 42% advantage among Hispanic voters.Rubio had a 44% to 39% edge among independents, while he and Demings split the Hispanic vote.Details: Mason-Dixon surveyed 800 registered Florida voters from Sept. 26-28. All respondents said they are likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Both polls have a margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.What to know: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11, less than a week away.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO