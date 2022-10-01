Read full article on original website
According to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, 63 percent of Americans believe President Biden has done very little during his time as president. This negative assessment flies in the face of meaningful legislation bearing Biden’s signature, including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure and Jobs Reinvestment Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. These were hard-won presidential victories in a Congress torn apart by partisanship.
In an effort to boost its policies and chart a path to the future ahead of the November midterm elections, the White House released the Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint. The 58-page document showcases a five-part plan that will build on “historic legislative successes” and “executive actions” that the administration claims have rebuilt the economy “now and for years ahead.”
A GOP strategist says the deadlocked U.S. Senate race between Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance, might actually be closer than national pundits believe, citing a number of flawed assumptions in some polls he thinks could be causing pollsters to overestimate Democrats' chances in this year's midterm elections.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” had Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as its main guest Monday night, and while she shared enthusiastic optimism that the Democrats “will hold the house” in November’s midterm elections, Colbert was more measured in his assessment. “The polls still...
Tucked between uber-famous Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the list of top 10 House fundraisers this cycle is a candidate most voters have probably never heard of: Marcus Flowers. Why it matters: Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain...
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
New polls suggest that Republicans are taking the lead in two of Florida's most highly watched races this November.What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist 52% to 41%, with 6% of voters undecided, according to a new Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll.Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio is leading Democratic Rep. Val Demings 47% to 41% in the U.S. Senate race, per Mason-Dixon's polling. 10% of voters were undecided in the Senate race.Zoom in: DeSantis had a 52% to 39% advantage among independent voters, while Crist had a 50% to 42% advantage among Hispanic voters.Rubio had a 44% to 39% edge among independents, while he and Demings split the Hispanic vote.Details: Mason-Dixon surveyed 800 registered Florida voters from Sept. 26-28. All respondents said they are likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Both polls have a margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.What to know: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11, less than a week away.
