Washington, DC

Commanders TE Logan Thomas Due For Breakout Game vs. Cowboys?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

Logan Thomas is slowly working his way back from his knee injury. But can the Washington Commanders tight end return to form against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend?

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is still working to get himself back to his usual self after recovering from a knee injury this offseason.

Despite that, Thomas has played in each of the team's first three games, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

While the 31-year-old is remarkably making his return, Commanders coach Ron Rivera believes there is another gear for Thomas.

“I think he's still feeling his way through a little bit," Rivera said. "Again, that's just my personal assessment. We've tried to be where we try to build up each set of reps per game a little bit more. We got a little carried away in the first game, so we paired it back big time in games two and three.

So, as he continues to progress and gets more and more out there, I think you'll see, you'll see more and more of the Logan that we know.”

Thomas doesn't need to be the team's top playmaker like he has in the past. With wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel in the mix, it relieves Thomas from taking on more of that responsibility. But if Thomas can become the "Logan that we know," it will only make the Commanders more dynamic on offense.

The Commanders and Cowboys kick off at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday.

