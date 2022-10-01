ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Injured first responder may have fallen asleep at the wheel in single-vehicle wreck

AMHERSTDALE, W.Va. — A first responder who serves Boone and Logan counties remains hospitalized after being critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck. Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was driving to work Friday morning when he lost control of his car.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes 1 lane of Corridor G

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on Corridor G this evening. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 on Corridor G near Eureka Road, according to 911 dispatchers. The crash has shut down the slow lane of Corridor G, and drivers are urged to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nitro, WV
Putnam County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Poca, WV
County
Putnam County, WV
City
Bancroft, WV
wchstv.com

Park officials: Man drowned during Gauley River rafting trip

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Ohio man drowned Monday during a commercial rafting trip on the Gauley River, a spokesperson for the National Park Service said. The 46-year-old man was rafting a Class IV rapid on the Lower Gauley River called the "Stairsteps" when the incident occurred, the spokesperson said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured after being struck by vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, an adult male was struck in the 1800 block of Avesta Drive in the Spring Hill area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The South Charleston Police Department is […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Structure Fire#Accident#The Nitro Fire Department
WOWK 13 News

Missing Kanawha County teen found

UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

2 men wanted for stealing from Cabell County church

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Sheriff: Remains found match description of missing Fayette County man

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — The remains of a man who was reported missing in Fayette County last week were believed to have been found Sunday night, the sheriff's office said. Remains matching the description of Patrick Baker, 33, of Oak Hill were found while deputies were following up on a tip over the weekend, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
WVNS

Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy