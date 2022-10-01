Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County, dispatchers say
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said crews responded Monday afternoon to a structure fire. The fire was reported about 2 p.m. on Little Coal River Road and was fully involved when crews arrived. No reports of injuries at this time. This story will be updated as...
wchstv.com
Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
Metro News
Injured first responder may have fallen asleep at the wheel in single-vehicle wreck
AMHERSTDALE, W.Va. — A first responder who serves Boone and Logan counties remains hospitalized after being critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck. Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was driving to work Friday morning when he lost control of his car.
Crash closes 1 lane of Corridor G
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on Corridor G this evening. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 on Corridor G near Eureka Road, according to 911 dispatchers. The crash has shut down the slow lane of Corridor G, and drivers are urged to […]
wchstv.com
Donations accepted in Campbells Creek as August flood left 24 families without heat
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At Billy Fernatt’s house along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County, the flood damage from Aug.15 is expensive. The worst and most expensive of it, however, is not the most obvious. “We’re working on that and we’re working on that," he says as he...
wchstv.com
Park officials: Man drowned during Gauley River rafting trip
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Ohio man drowned Monday during a commercial rafting trip on the Gauley River, a spokesperson for the National Park Service said. The 46-year-old man was rafting a Class IV rapid on the Lower Gauley River called the "Stairsteps" when the incident occurred, the spokesperson said.
Man injured after being struck by vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, an adult male was struck in the 1800 block of Avesta Drive in the Spring Hill area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The South Charleston Police Department is […]
wchstv.com
'Help is on the way to Paint Creek,' commissioner says as public water project continues
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — While residents in Paint Creek have dealt with lots of headaches since their well water was affected by a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike more than month ago, work is progressing on a project that will provide public water. “Help is on...
Missing Kanawha County teen found
UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
wchstv.com
Records: Man with suspended license leads police on chase in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with prior convictions of driving on a suspended license was charged again Monday after leading police on a chase in Kanawha County, court records said. Justin T. Hutchinson, 29, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, is charged with third offense driving on a suspended/revoked...
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
wchstv.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic Monday morning on Kanawha County road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash initially closed both lanes of Lens Creek Road Monday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Lens Creek Road near Hernshaw. Heavy damage was reported in the crash...
2 men wanted for stealing from Cabell County church
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the […]
wchstv.com
First responder serving Logan, Boone counties seriously hurt in car crash
LOGAN COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was critically hurt in a car crash Sept. 30. According to Buffalo Creek VFD, Hurley is in critical condition at CAMC after the single-car...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Remains found match description of missing Fayette County man
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — The remains of a man who was reported missing in Fayette County last week were believed to have been found Sunday night, the sheriff's office said. Remains matching the description of Patrick Baker, 33, of Oak Hill were found while deputies were following up on a tip over the weekend, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
wchstv.com
Clendenin man reported missing has been found, Kanawha deputies say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:57 a.m. 10/4/22. Kanawha County deputies said a man who had been reported missing has been found and is safe. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin has been located, deputies said Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY. Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County...
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police. The investigation is underway at 1305 Adele Street. According to the CPD, officers were called to the scene Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check. Police say when they arrived, […]
