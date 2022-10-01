ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

W.Va. DNR releases 2022 hunting outlook and mast survey

ELKINS, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginians preparing for hunting season may now access valuable resources from the Division of Natural Resources. DNR officials have released a hunting outlook and mast survey that details the amount of wild fruits and nuts produced by trees and shrubs in the Mountain State. Natural food sources impact wildlife and ultimately a hunter’s chance of success.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WVNS

Here are tire collection events coming up near you

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – 13 free tire collection events are being hosted in your area for the months of October and November by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting. Certain counties are offering ongoing tire collection events. These include: Fayette County: Suspended until further notice Greenbrier County: […]
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A published report said West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the state Department of Environmental Protection said Lexington Coal Company LLC is responsible for pollutant...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia gas prices tick up, following national trend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The average gas price in West Virginia has ticked back up, following the national trend. On Tuesday, West Virginia’s average gas price according to AAA was at $3.446 per gallon, up a fraction of a cent from Monday’s average of $3.440. The national average started ticking back up two weeks ago, but West Virginia’s average continued to trend downward during that time, until now.
TRAFFIC

