Read full article on original website
Related
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
Turkey season for each West Virginia county
Turkey season begins this weekend, so here are the important regulations to keep in mind for the 2022 Fall season.
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Ten more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases continue decline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases continued to fall and were heading toward the 1,000 mark. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following deaths on Tuesday in a news release:. a 57-year-old...
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC staff recommends PSC force Frontier to address outages, customer complaints
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The staff of the West Virginia Public Service Commission has recommended the agency compel Frontier Communications to come up with an action plan to address statewide extended outages and an increased number of customer complaints. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Eyewitness News on...
wchstv.com
W.Va. DNR releases 2022 hunting outlook and mast survey
ELKINS, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginians preparing for hunting season may now access valuable resources from the Division of Natural Resources. DNR officials have released a hunting outlook and mast survey that details the amount of wild fruits and nuts produced by trees and shrubs in the Mountain State. Natural food sources impact wildlife and ultimately a hunter’s chance of success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Ten COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations, active cases decline
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ten COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as active virus cases and hospitalizations in the state declined. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,426, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
How bad are West Virginia’s roads compared to other states?
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
21 West Virginia communities to get funds to demolish dilapidated buildings
Several north central West Virginia communities are among 21 that received more than $9.2 million in grant funding combined to remove abandoned and dilapidated buildings.
Here are tire collection events coming up near you
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – 13 free tire collection events are being hosted in your area for the months of October and November by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting. Certain counties are offering ongoing tire collection events. These include: Fayette County: Suspended until further notice Greenbrier County: […]
wchstv.com
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A published report said West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the state Department of Environmental Protection said Lexington Coal Company LLC is responsible for pollutant...
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia gas prices tick up, following national trend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The average gas price in West Virginia has ticked back up, following the national trend. On Tuesday, West Virginia’s average gas price according to AAA was at $3.446 per gallon, up a fraction of a cent from Monday’s average of $3.440. The national average started ticking back up two weeks ago, but West Virginia’s average continued to trend downward during that time, until now.
Comments / 0