Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
‘Thousands of dollars:’ Sanford brewery suffers flooding from Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – Dees Brothers Brewery, a business in downtown Sanford, was among many that were hit by floods caused by Hurricane Ian last week. According to owner Michael Dees, the brewery first opened last August in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While business was slow the first couple of months, Dees said that the business was eventually able to pick up, though Ian brought that to a halt.
Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing

The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
