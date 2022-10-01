Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
click orlando
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
click orlando
Volusia County families ask for help to prevent homes from flooding
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Bruce and Lisa Chiarizzi said they are wet, tired and angry after their home flooded again during Hurricane Ian. “This is not a joke,” Lisa Chiarizzi said. “This is our lives. And we need help.”. [TRENDING: News 6, Salvation Army host donation drive...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
click orlando
City officials announce updates for Altamonte Springs following Hurricane Ian
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs city officials announced a list of updates for public amenities Tuesday as crews continue to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Among the updates, officials provided the following list of openings and closures for city parks and centers. Openings. The city library...
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
click orlando
More flooding, evacuations expected in Orange County as receding rainwater swells rivers, lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More flooding is expected in Orange County as water levels crest over the coming days after Ian dumped rain across the area, according to Mayor Jerry Demings. The mayor said this additional flooding comes as the county is still seeing significant amounts of standing water.
click orlando
‘Thousands of dollars:’ Sanford brewery suffers flooding from Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Dees Brothers Brewery, a business in downtown Sanford, was among many that were hit by floods caused by Hurricane Ian last week. According to owner Michael Dees, the brewery first opened last August in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While business was slow the first couple of months, Dees said that the business was eventually able to pick up, though Ian brought that to a halt.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing
The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
Bay News 9
SR 46 remains closed between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties due to flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remains closed due to major flooding. SR 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remain closed due to floods. FHP is advising motorists to take SR 50 as an alternate route. There is no timeline for when...
fox35orlando.com
A look at damage, flooding from Hurricane Ian in Seminole County
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office went up on Sept. 30, 2022, to survey damage and flooding around Seminole County after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area. Video showed several neighborhoods and roads flooded,
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
click orlando
Volusia County set to reopen schools, some bus stops temporarily relocated
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – School is back in session Wednesday in Volusia County after being closed for several days while the district cleaned them up. While students will be back, many of their families will still be cleaning or without homes. “In certain neighborhoods we’re ensuring we’re teaming up...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Seminole County homeowner takes FOX 35 on tour of flooded home
FOX 35 News reporter Stephanie Buffamonte walked through a home in Geneva that was flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Everything in the home is under two feet of water, similar to many other homes in the Seminole County area.
click orlando
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
