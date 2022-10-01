SANFORD, Fla. – Dees Brothers Brewery, a business in downtown Sanford, was among many that were hit by floods caused by Hurricane Ian last week. According to owner Michael Dees, the brewery first opened last August in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While business was slow the first couple of months, Dees said that the business was eventually able to pick up, though Ian brought that to a halt.

