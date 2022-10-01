Read full article on original website
CNET
Your Router Is Collecting Data. Here's What to Know, and How to Protect Your Privacy
Your home's Wi-Fi router is the central hub of your home network, which means that all of the traffic from all of the Wi-Fi devices under your roof passes through it on its way to the cloud. That's a lot of data -- enough so to make privacy a reasonable point of concern when you're picking one out.
CNET
Android Owners, Watch Out for These 7 Shady VPN Apps
A reliable and well-tested virtual private network app will shield your mobile browsing from prying eyes -- without slurping up your data or totally controlling your operating system. So before you trust that highly rated VPN app with a million installs on the Google Play Store, just know that there are plenty of shady Android VPNs that grab more permissions than they actually need and put your privacy at risk.
AdWeek
How a Pride Campaign Caused a 'Seismic' Social Shift for Job Site Indeed
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space?
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
CNET
Micron Pledges $100 Billion for New Chip Factory in NY
Chipmaker Micron Technology said Tuesday that it will spend up to $100 billion over the next two decades to build a semiconductor factory in upstate New York. The project will create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, including about 9,000 high-paying Micron positions, the company said. Micron plans to make the first investment of $20 billion by the end of the decade. In return, it'll receive $5.5 billion in incentives from the state of New York over the life of the project, it said.
Are Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?
What happens when a made-up, virtual rapper signs a deal with a major record label? In the case of FN Meka, a digitally rendered Black artist largely controlled by artificial intelligence and non-Black creators, major missteps and public backlash over “digital blackface” quickly led to a fiery end. Within weeks, Capitol Records scrapped his deal, his Instagram went private and most of his TikToks were deleted. The saga resurfaced ongoing conversations about cultural appropriation and racism in AI, given Meka’s use of the N-word and fabricated backstory about his time spent in prison. That the “robot rapper” even received a record...
CNET
Elon Musk's Tesla Bot Isn't as Stupid as You Might Think
When watching Tesla debut its humanoid Optimus robot at AI Day 2022, it's entirely fair to be skeptical about the company's grand plans. The robot's shuffling gait was plodding compared with the exciting parkour and flips of Boston Dynamics' Atlas, and Tesla has missed many deadlines bringing its full self-driving technology to its cars.
CNET
You Can Shop Prime Day Deals Without Paying for Amazon Prime. Here's How
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale set to bring Prime Day-level savings in the coming days, it's an exciting time to be an Amazon Prime member. However, with everyday essentials getting more expensive, wouldn't it be neat if you could get in on the Prime-exclusive savings without paying for Amazon's monthly or annual subscription at all?
Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU.O) said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing.
CNET
Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to a New $30 Low at Amazon
If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. The brand also has a simpler version of the smart clock with just the essential features. Right now the second-generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $30 at Amazon. That's close to 60% off its usual price and a new all-time low for it. The deal is matched at Best Buy, too.
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies.
US News and World Report
Apple Supplier Foxconn 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Q4 Outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global...
getnews.info
Anthrax Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 10+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Companies – GC Pharma. Emergent BioSolutions, and Others
DelveInsight’s, “Anthrax Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Anthrax pipeline landscape. Anthrax Pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Anthrax treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the Anthrax pipeline report embraces, in depth Anthrax commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the Anthrax Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Anthrax collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
getnews.info
FlipHTML5 Is a Leading Interactive Content Platform
“Easily convert static files into interactive digital flipbook on FlipHTML5.”. In today’s market, content must be outstanding to achieve desired results. FlipHTML5’s interactive content platform lets content creators produce content that converts. Content creators of today know that in a market flooded with content all vying for audiences’...
getnews.info
UF-TOOLS Launching A Revolutionary 36-in-1 Wholesale Screwdriver
UF-TOOLS, a precision tools manufacturer by Youfu Group, launches a screwdriver set that aids mobile repair. A Wholesale precision tools manufacturer, UF-TOOLS, introduced a phone repair kit different from traditional screwdriver kits. It consists of a highly transparent outer box with a flip-cover design. The box is sealed with magnetic covers, which are easier to open and close—many options to choose from, which ensures variety and help in all sorts of repairs. The electrical device includes a knob switch that prevents the wrong operations. The container has excellent thoughts to make it easier to pick and place.
Phys.org
Alternative earnings disclosures are high-quality if women are on board
Firms are likely to be more transparent about their alternative earnings if there are at least three women on their board, new research published in the European Accounting Review shows. Dr. Dinithi Ranasinghe, of the Department of Accountancy and Finance, led a study which reveals firms with a gender-diverse board...
marketplace.org
Raising the curtain on “productivity theater”
Although data shows that employees are productive while working remotely, 85% of managers still question if their hybrid employees are productive, a new survey from Microsoft reported. Because there’s more potential to goof off while working remotely, some employees feel the need to prove they are getting things done by...
UK government forced to ditch plan to slash top rate of tax
London CNN Business — The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil. In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax...
Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005119/en/ Minotaur Robot (Photo: Business Wire)
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Hits All-Time Low of $900 at Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was just released at the end of August, but we've already seen a number of Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals. Most of the big discounts available are only available if you're trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. But for those of you who prefer to buy your phones outright, Amazon has a great deal with some direct discounts on the unlocked Flip 4 phone, allowing you to save up to $160. At $900, this is the lowest price we've seen the Galaxy Z Flip 4 go for since its launch. Plus, this deal offers the 256GB version for the same price as the 128GB model, essentially giving you a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
