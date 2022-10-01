ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

2023-24 FAFSA: Changes to expected family income, Pell grants and subsidized loan affordability

In 2021, Congress passed several changes to the FAFSA form, streamlining some parts of the monster application and changing some terms and grant levels. Some of those changes are now taking effect for this year’s FAFSA, which opened Oct. 1, and which students will want to fill out by June 30, 2023 (or earlier -- check your school’s dates!) for the 2023-24 school year.
Sooner the better: Families can start applying for free college funding starting Oct. 1

Experts suggest that if someone in your family plans to attend college next year, you might want to fill out the FAFSA application as soon as possible. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing season started on Oct. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year, and because many colleges award financial aid on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s crucial to start now.
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away

People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Student-loan borrowers will be able to apply for debt cancellation this month and Democratic lawmakers want to ensure the process is 'as painless as possible'

The application for Biden's student-loan forgiveness should be available in October. Democrats said a smooth implementation process for the relief is crucial. The Education Department has affirmed the application will be "short and simple." The application for student-loan forgiveness could drop any day now — and some Democrats want to...
IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People

In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
