Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2-year-old boy in critical condition after triple shooting on W. Keefe: Police
Three people, including a two-year-old child, were seriously injured in a shooting on W. Keefe Ave. Tuesday afternoon, police say.
wtmj.com
Two-year-old shot while playing at Milwaukee park
MILWAUKEE – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while playing at a park with his grandmother on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Keefe. A 74-year-old woman who was at the park with her grandson was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
26-year-old man shot, killed near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say
According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W. Cherry St.
wtmj.com
Man accused of killing transgender Regina Allen in police custody
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police Tuesday arrest the man accused of killing a transgender woman near 26th and Wells in September. The suspect, 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird, is in police custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen. Security footage caught Hubbird dropping Allen off near Wells. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle during chase
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st Street and Eggert Place involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine.
Police officer hurt after suspect hits him with car during chase, police say
A Milwaukee police officer was hurt when a suspect intentionally hit him with their car during a chase, Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
July 2020 Milwaukee fatal shooting; 21-year-old man now charged
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting of a man in July 2020. The accused is Jahki Meneese Williams. According to the criminal complaint, late on the evening July 29, 2020, a car pulled up at the Milwaukee Police Department District #3 station. Inside the vehicle were four people -- one laying on the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. As this person was being removed from the car, "a bullet casing fell out of the car," the complaint says. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful -- and the shooting victim, known by Meneese Williams as 'Sai,' was pronounced deceased on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Menomonee Falls police release video in connection with suspected day care abuse
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — **Warning, the above video could be disturbing to some. Menomonee falls police released new video in connection with a case of suspected child abuse at a day care. Madeline Ferguson, a now-fired day care worker of Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls, is accused of...
Shooting at Kosciuszko Park, at least 1 injured
At least one person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Kosciuszko Park Monday night, according to Milwaukee police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide
MEQUON, Wis. - Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal stabbing during a party at a home in Mequon. Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They found a man,...
WISN
Shooting report at Kosciusko Park
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
Clayton Hubbird is now in custody, accused of fatally shooting Regina "Mya" Allen, a Milwaukee transgender woman. Police say before she died, she told investigators where she met her killer and what kind of car he drove.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
WISN
Cudahy father charged with reckless homicide after infant son died from head injury
CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man is accused of killing his 5-month-old son. Damien Edwards Jefferson, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The criminal complaint says police and EMS were called to an apartment at Lake and College in Cudahy around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The complaint...
wlip.com
One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
WISN
Milwaukee police reunite young boy 'with his proper guardian'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they have reunited a young boy "with his proper guardian." He was found at 3 p.m. near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue in Milwaukee. Police estimate he is 3 to 5 years old. Police thank everyone for their assistance.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting near 29th & Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police a 40-year-old man was shot near 29th and Wells Streets at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to officials, the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee...
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
Comments / 0