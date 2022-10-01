MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting of a man in July 2020. The accused is Jahki Meneese Williams. According to the criminal complaint, late on the evening July 29, 2020, a car pulled up at the Milwaukee Police Department District #3 station. Inside the vehicle were four people -- one laying on the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. As this person was being removed from the car, "a bullet casing fell out of the car," the complaint says. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful -- and the shooting victim, known by Meneese Williams as 'Sai,' was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO