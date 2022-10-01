ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtmj.com

Two-year-old shot while playing at Milwaukee park

MILWAUKEE – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while playing at a park with his grandmother on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Keefe. A 74-year-old woman who was at the park with her grandson was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
wtmj.com

Man accused of killing transgender Regina Allen in police custody

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police Tuesday arrest the man accused of killing a transgender woman near 26th and Wells in September. The suspect, 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird, is in police custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen. Security footage caught Hubbird dropping Allen off near Wells. As...
WISN

Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle during chase

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st Street and Eggert Place involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 2020 Milwaukee fatal shooting; 21-year-old man now charged

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting of a man in July 2020. The accused is Jahki Meneese Williams. According to the criminal complaint, late on the evening July 29, 2020, a car pulled up at the Milwaukee Police Department District #3 station. Inside the vehicle were four people -- one laying on the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. As this person was being removed from the car, "a bullet casing fell out of the car," the complaint says. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful -- and the shooting victim, known by Meneese Williams as 'Sai,' was pronounced deceased on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide

MEQUON, Wis. - Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal stabbing during a party at a home in Mequon. Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They found a man,...
WISN

Shooting report at Kosciusko Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
wlip.com

One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
