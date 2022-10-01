ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Anderson airlifted from Talladega with burns in Trucks crash

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVa6V_0iIGnrVb00

TALLADEGA, Ala. — (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted out of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday with burns from a crash in the Truck Series race.

Anderson's truck was spinning across the track when flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.

Anderson scrambled to the top of the wall and away from the flames. He was initially seen in the infield care center and then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

It was the fifth start of the season for Anderson, a 31-year-old journeyman in NASCAR's lower level national series.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in Piedmont

A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
MyArkLaMiss

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole

A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Anderson, AL
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
HOOVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Anderson
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#The Associated Press
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy