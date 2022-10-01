ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.

After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.

According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue.

After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Jo'Anne B. Howard
3d ago

Sending 🙏🙏 and condolences to his family!!When the streets are wet people you have to SLOW DOWN!! So Tragedies Like This Can Be Avoided!!

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run collision on Park Heights Avenue Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a report of a hit-and-run collision around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.After arriving at the crash site in Northwest Baltimore, officers located a 51-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading southbound on Park Heights Avenue.   After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
