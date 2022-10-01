ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Gator Chandler Parsons to serve as 'Mr. Two Bits' for Florida-Missouri game

The University of Florida is inducting nine new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, including former Gators basketball star Chandler Parsons. With the football team in need of an honorary Mr. Two Bits on Saturday against Missouri, the University Athletic Association asked Parsons if he wanted to give it a shot, and he gladly accepted.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays set for regular-season finale, trip to Cleveland

BOSTON — The Rays go into today’s regular-season finale looking to come out healthy as they head to Cleveland for their best-of-three Wild Card Series that opens Friday. Lefty Josh Fleming was activated off the injured list to start today’s 4:10 p.m. game — assuming the forecasted rain continues to hold off — and several relievers who have been off for a few days, such as Jason Adam, Pete Fairbanks, Shawn Armstrong and JT Chargois, are likely to get some brief work.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy