Guardians Add Bo Naylor To Active Roster, Designate Bryan Shaw For Assignment

The team made a number of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, including a couple that might catch you by surprise.

There are just five games left in the regular season for the Cleveland Guardians, who are hosting Kansas City Saturday night in the second of a six games to close the calendar.

The team won't have to announce it's playoff roster for the American League Wild Card series until the morning of Friday, October 7, but the team made a couple of difficult roster decisions.

First and foremost, the team is adding highly-touted catching prospect Bo Naylor to the active roster for the final five games of the season. Naylor joined the team a couple days ago, but he wasn't expected to be added to the current roster. As I understand it, Bo Naylor would not likely be available to play in the playoffs for Cleveland because he wasn't added to the 40-man roster until just now.

The only way he would be eligible for postseason play is if he replaced an injured player.

Naylor had a fabulous year as the team's top catcher in the farm system and not it appears he'll get a chance to make his big league debut before the season ends.

Unfortunately, his addition means the end of the road (most likely) for a Cleveland staple.

Perhaps a bit of a surprise - and certainly what couldn't have been a fun thing for Chris Antonetti and Terry Francona to do - the team has also designated Bryan Shaw for assignment.

Shaw has been a staple in Francona's bullpen and has been one of the most reliable relievers in Cleveland history. He's pitched 753 times in his Major League career, including 519 times over seven seasons in Cleveland.

Only Mel Harder (582) and Bob Feller (570) pitched more games in Cleveland's long, storied franchise history.

Shaw has had a reasonably tough season, in particular the last couple months. His ERA sits at 5.40 and hasn't been been under 4.00 since late June. He last threw against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the team added Zach Plesac back to the active roster. Plesac will start tonight's game against Kansas City, his first start since returning from the Injured List. He is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA this year and hasn't pitched since August 27.

By adding Zach Plesac back to the roster, the team also optioned Tyler Freeman back to the Triple-A roster. I believe he will stay with the Guardians though, as there is no reason for him to go home with no minor league games being played. Plus, he could potentially be on the team's postseason roster next week.

-----

Read More:

Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason

My Two Cents: Here's Why The Guardians Run Has Been So Rewarding

The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians

Guardians Spoil Rays Playoff Party With Franchise-Record Setting Comeback Win

The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation