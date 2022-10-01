ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Emeka Egbuka added to Ohio State availability report, listed as game-time decision

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue3pP_0iIGmhow00
Matt Parker/Lettermen Row

Ohio State got some more tough news at wide receiver. Emeka Egbuka’s availability became up in the air ahead of Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

Egbuka was added to the availability report and is now listed as a game-time decision, according to Lettermen Row’s Spencer Holbrook. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to suit up for the Buckeyes, who are already down Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the game.

Egbuka has emerged as a key piece of the Ohio State offense through the first four games, totaling 442 receiving yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Buckeyes’ receiving corps. Now, it appears Marvin Harrison Jr. will again be the top target for CJ Stroud against Rutgers when the game kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ruled out against Rutgers

Ohio State star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t been able to stay on the field thus far this year, with hamstring injuries plaguing the true junior. Ahead of the Buckeyes’ home game today vs. Rutgers, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed Smith-Njigba will not play.

However, he did provide optimism for Smithh-Njigba returning possibly next week but for certain after the bye.

“Ohio State has been very careful with Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring,” Thamel said during College GameDay on Saturday. “He obviously injured it in the opener against Notre Dame. He’s only played a half against Toledo. They’ll evaluate him next week for Michigan State. Then they have a bye, then Iowa and Penn State. So they expect him to be fine by the end of that bye. But there’s still some variability next week against Michigan State.”

Smith-Njigba was Ohio State’s leading receiver last season with 1,606 yards, but only has 36 receiving yards to his name this season.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia quarterback controversy, recalibration on offense

Paul Finebaum has gone from championing Stetson Bennett as a Heisman contender to predicting a quarterback controversy in Georgia‘s future. Evidently, the SEC Network host hasn’t been impressed with the Bulldogs signal caller’s performance over two close victories against Kent State and Missouri. Now, Finebaum is turning his eye to potential replacements at quarterback if Bennett can’t figure things out quick.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

AP Top 25 Poll overhauled following Week 5 of college football

It’s a good week to have been a team sitting just outside of the top 25. Week 5 of college football featured five matchups between ranked teams, resulting in five ranked teams picking up losses. Additionally, five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents, meaning ten ranked teams were defeated over the weekend. That has resulted in some major changes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was revealed and overhauled on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
On3.com

Greg McElroy tabs Bryan Harsin as perfect fit for Colorado

Greg McElroy has the perfect head coaching candidate for the suddenly open Colorado head coaching position. With Karl Dorrell fired by the Buffaloes, the Pac-12 program will be on the search for a new leader. Evidently, McElroy believes Colorado should turn their attention to the SEC, looking to pry Bryan Harsin away from Auburn.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Penn State#College Gameday#American Football#College Football#Lettermen Row#The Big Ten Network#Espn#Smithh Njigba#Notre Dame
On3.com

Rising 2023 CB Tyler Scott decommits from Arkansas State

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook three-star cornerback Tyler Scott has announced his decommitment from Arkansas State. “First of all I want to thank GOD and the whole Arkansas State staff specifically (coach Jay Simpson) for believing in me early during the process with that being said I will be decommitting from Arkansas State,” Scott tweeted Sunday.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
LAWRENCE, KS
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
On3.com

ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy