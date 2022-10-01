Emeka Egbuka added to Ohio State availability report, listed as game-time decision

Matt Parker/Lettermen Row

Ohio State got some more tough news at wide receiver. Emeka Egbuka’s availability became up in the air ahead of Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

Egbuka was added to the availability report and is now listed as a game-time decision, according to Lettermen Row’s Spencer Holbrook. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to suit up for the Buckeyes, who are already down Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the game.

Egbuka has emerged as a key piece of the Ohio State offense through the first four games, totaling 442 receiving yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Buckeyes’ receiving corps. Now, it appears Marvin Harrison Jr. will again be the top target for CJ Stroud against Rutgers when the game kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ruled out against Rutgers

Ohio State star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t been able to stay on the field thus far this year, with hamstring injuries plaguing the true junior. Ahead of the Buckeyes’ home game today vs. Rutgers, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed Smith-Njigba will not play.

However, he did provide optimism for Smithh-Njigba returning possibly next week but for certain after the bye.

“Ohio State has been very careful with Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring,” Thamel said during College GameDay on Saturday. “He obviously injured it in the opener against Notre Dame. He’s only played a half against Toledo. They’ll evaluate him next week for Michigan State. Then they have a bye, then Iowa and Penn State. So they expect him to be fine by the end of that bye. But there’s still some variability next week against Michigan State.”

Smith-Njigba was Ohio State’s leading receiver last season with 1,606 yards, but only has 36 receiving yards to his name this season.