Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Champions League: Inter beats Barça; Napoli, Bayern win big
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s high-powered attack faltered against Inter Milan and the Italian club has gained an edge in the battle for second place in their Champions League group. Bayern Munich and Napoli continued to impress and Club Brugge earned a surprising third straight victory. Inter defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home to move into position to grab the second qualifying spot in Group C. The group is led by Bayern Munich after it comfortably defeated Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 to set a 31-match unbeaten record in the competition’s group stage. Napoli impressed with a 6-1 win at Ajax. Club Brugge beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 at home.
Idaho8.com
Inter strikes 1st blow in CL fight for 2nd with Barcelona
MILAN (AP) — It’s advantage Inter Milan in what has been billed the fight for second spot in Group C of the Champions League. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time as Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 to move second behind Bayern Munich. Both sides also had goals disallowed and Barcelona hit the post. Bayern routed Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 earlier Tuesday to maintain its perfect start to the competition and it has also yet to concede a goal. That leaves Barcelona and Inter seemingly fighting it out for second spot and the battle will resume at Camp Nou next Wednesday.
Idaho8.com
Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Giacomo Raspadori has scored a goal in each half as Napoli humbled Ajax in a 6-1 thrashing to continue its perfect and prolific start in Champions League Group A. Napoli’s unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the back and forced defenders to repeatedly turn over the ball. That created chance after chance for the rampant Serie A leader. Tuesday’s defeat was only the second time Ajax had conceded at least five goals in a European match. The last occasion was a 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in 1980. Napoli has now scored 13 goals in three matches this Champions League campaign.
Idaho8.com
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko says hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war” after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. Pavelko says the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. FIFA will pick the host in 2024. Other likely candidates are a four-nation South American bid and a Saudi Arabia-led project involving Egypt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host 2030 World Cup
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday. “Our bid is not an Iberian bid anymore, it’s a European bid,” RFEF president Luis Rubiales said during a press conference at...
Idaho8.com
Paris joins growing list of French cities boycotting Qatar World Cup fan zones
It’s likely that many French fans will be following this year’s World Cup in Qatar as their team, the winner four years ago in Russia, fights to defend its title, but they won’t be doing it with other football supporters in some of France’s major cities’ public spaces.
FIFA・
Comments / 0