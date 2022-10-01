Read full article on original website
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Are the New York Giants actually legit?
Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the NY Jets’ best player | Film
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the glue that holds the New York Jets offensive line together. Going into their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets were expected to start Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured George Fant. McDermott is the Jets’ last-resort tackle option who has struggled immensely in pass protection throughout his career. It was assumed the Jets would have to accept the challenge of finding ways to work around him.
Jets set to face former teammate Sunday
The New York Jets will see a familiar face returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will turn to Teddy Bridgewater this weekend to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa, who is still in the concussion protocol. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Bridgewater spent some time...
Fan Dies at Jets-Steelers Game on Sunday
A man is dead after falling from an escalator while attending the Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh. Authorities say the unidentified man fell from the escalator following the end of the game and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police are continuing to investigate and the Steelers say they are "working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter." They also said they're sending "thoughts and prayers" to the victim's family.
NY Jets are NFL’s top team at avoiding a particular type of penalty
The New York Jets are doing well in some aspects of the penalty department but poor in others. Ah yes, penalties. The one thing that every football team’s fanbase loves to complain about. Either they chastise their team for being undisciplined and committing too many, or they chastise the refs for being clueless and/or having a bias in favor of the other team.
NY Jets get great news regarding OT Max Mitchell
Offensive tackle Max Mitchell should be back for New York Jets. New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell was carted off the field during the team’s eventual 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie fourth-round pick played 41 offensive snaps until suffering a knee injury during the second quarter. Mitchell was later seen with crutches in the locker room.
