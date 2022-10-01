Third time's a charm: Gators, Eagles finally meet in The Swamp

Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill. (Tim Casey/UAA Photo)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Eastern Washington’s long-awaited game with the Florida Gators finally takes place on Sunday, a first for the program during the regular season.

This matchup, which will be the first-ever meeting with an SEC opponent for EWU, has been rescheduled twice since it was announced in September 2016.

The game was originally slated for Sept. 5, 2020, but the SEC canceled all non-conference games in late July of that year due to COVID-19. The two schools agreed to play the game on Oct. 1, 2022, yet those plans were once again affected by a new threat: Hurricane Ian.

The high-end Category 4 hurricane, which devastated the state of Florida and the Carolinas this week, forced the Gators to move the EWU matchup to Sunday. UF has played one known game on a Sunday in school history — on Jan. 2, 1977 vs. Texas A&M in the Sun Bowl.

“Obviously, all the people relative to the hurricane are in our thoughts and prayers,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “I think kids are sometimes more resilient than adults are, you know, just to be quite honest. I think this group, they enjoy practice. They’re competitors. I don’t know that it’s not a little bit healthy to some degree to have something to do, just to stay on task.”

That’s just what the Gators (2-2, 0-2 SEC) have been able to do despite their schedule being thrown off with the game. Napier credited the players for putting together their best week of practice in preparation for the Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky).

“I do think that we’ve had good energy. There’s no question (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) were two of our better practices just relative to rhythm. I think everybody is getting used to the routine and certainly executing a little bit better,” Napier said. “Just gotta keep doing the work. I think sometimes we get caught up in distractions. We need to simplify. We need to narrow our focus on what’s important and work hard at those things.”

For the offense, that’s eliminating turnovers. Florida has lost a fumble or thrown an interception in every game this season, including red-zone turnovers against South Florida and Tennessee. Anthony Richardson’s pick-six vs. Kentucky was also costly for the Gators.

Their losses in SEC play were winnable games, but they shot themselves in the foot both times. Richardson is coming off a historic performance on Rocky Top and threw his first touchdown passes of the season. However, he and the offensive unit still need to play a clean game.

“That’s been the focus with the staff. I like to say we try to eliminate the bad football. Talking about mental errors, misalignments, poor communication, bad fundamentals and techniques, bad decision-making within the play. Just playing the situation smarter. Taking care of the ball. Making good key decisions as returners,” Napier said.

“We have a laundry list of things that we need to eliminate each week. Last week’s game I thought we were really close but there’s 12 or 15 plays in the game where Florida is beating Florida. We’ve got a smart group here. I think they’re very aware of what the issues are, and I think they’re working hard to address those issues.”

One of the major issues in the loss at Tennessee were busted coverages in the secondary. Receiver Bru McCoy was uncovered on a 70-yard reception to set the Vols’ first touchdown and tight end Jacob Warren was left wide open for a 45-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter.

The Gators will have three new starters on defense against Eastern Washington, most notably Kamari Wilson or Donovan McMillon starting at safety in place of Trey Dean III. Jaydon Hill, playing for the first time since 2020, makes his season debut at cornerback, while defensive end Justus Boone gets his first career start.

“I think we’ve got some young players at some critical positions,” Napier said. “Ventrell [Miller] and Amari [Burney] are veteran players. Rashad Torrence obviously is a veteran player. In practice right now, Shemar James and Scooby [Williams], Kamari, Don, Miguel Mitchell, a lot of these guys that are at the high communication are young players. I think they continue to learn every day a little something different and new.

“I don’t know that we’re ever going to be not learning something relative to communication. I think that that always can improve. … We’re not far away. We’re talking about one player on occasion (missing an assignment). We’ve played really good defense at times on occasion. I think we’ve gotta have 11 for 11. It’s why it’s a team game. That’s the approach.”