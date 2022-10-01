ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin receiver Keontez Lewis carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

A bad day for Wisconsin’s offense just got even worse. On a third down midway through the third quarter of the Badgers’ game vs. Illinois, wide receiver Keontez Lewis was targeted by quarterbakc Graham Mertz, but was blown up by an Illini defender at the catch point and had his leg and knee bent the wrong way.

It was a brutal-looking leg injury for Lewis. And a few minutes later, he was carted off the field. Tough scene for the Badger wideout. And for Wisconsin, who is seeing the injuries pile up, particularly on that drive.

The sophomore wide receiver was starting to come on this season, amassing three catches and 80 yards thus far this season in his first live action as a Badger. Hard to imagine he’ll be back out on the field anytime soon. So prayers up for Keontez Lewis and a speedy recovery.

