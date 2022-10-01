Live Updates: Alabama 49 — Arkansas 26 -- FINAL

(Wesley Hitt / Contributor PhotoG/Getty)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — Alabama (4-0) is in Fayetteville today for what marks their second road game of the 2022 season. After holding off Texas in a thrilling 20-19 victory in Austin three weeks ago, the Crimson Tide are ready for the first SEC road contest on their schedule. Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas (3-1) is also Alabama’s first game against an opponent ranked in the top 25 this season.

Nick Saban’s team enters this game undefeated as they’re outscoring opponents an average of 41 points per game. A big question heading into kickoff, however, will be how the group fares away from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Since the start of last season, Alabama has outscored opponents 40.44 points per game in home contests; in true road matchups, that number drops to 8.4 points per game.

Saturday’s game versus Arkansas is also the start of a challenging slate of games for Alabama. After Saturday, the Tide will head back home to take on Texas A&M (currently No. 17 in the AP Top 25 college football poll), then travel to Knoxville to face a Tennessee Volunteers squad that is currently 4-0. They’ll play Mississippi State at home after Tennessee, enjoy a bye week, and then have back-to-back road games at LSU and Ole Miss.

Today’s kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Central/3:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will air on CBS. There’s still another way to keep up with everything that’s going on. In the space below, BamaInsider will post live updates, scores, news and highlights during the game. Just use the refresh button on your browser to see those updates as they roll in.

Live Updates of Alabama at Arkansas

Fourth Quarter:

END OF GAME (0:00): Alabama’s Terrion Arnold came up with a key tackle on fourth-and-five when Arkansas was in the red zone. After the turnover on downs, the Tide ran the clock out to advance to 5-0 on the season. Next up, they’ll face off against Texas A&M next Saturday on CBS at 7:00 p.m. Central.

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (6:55): It didn’t take long for the Crimson Tide to respond to Arkansas’ field goal. On the second play of their recent drive, Jahmyr Gibbs took a carry 76 yards to the house for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Alabama extends their lead to 23 points.

ARKANSAS FIELD GOAL (7:38): Arkansas uses up 13 plays to pick up 59 yards in 4 minutes, 39 seconds. Alabama’s defense, however, held up as they prevented a completion on third-and-goal. The Razorbacks settled for a field goal to make it a two-possession game.

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (12:17): Forcing another Arkansas punt, Alabama took just one play to score their next touchdown. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke off a 72-yard run for the touchdown, marking his first rushing TD of the season.

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (14:09): With Bryce Young still out of the game, the Crimson Tide scored their first points in nearly 20 minutes of game time. Their scoring drive was boosted by a 77-yard run by Jalen Milroe on third-and-15. That was followed by a three-yard touchdown run by running back Jase McClellan to put Bama up two possessions.

Third Quarter:

ARKANSAS TOUCHDOWN (0:19): A special teams disaster by Alabama put Arkansas at Bama’s three-yard line. On a punt attempt, there was a botched snap that punter James Burnip had to fall on. Running back Raheim Sanders ran it in the very next play for a touchdown. Their two-point attempt was unsuccessful.

ARKANSAS FIELD GOAL (1:38): The Razorbacks get it down to Alabama’s four-yard line, but are unable to hit pay dirt this time around. The Tide’s defense holds up and forces a 22-yard field goal attempt from Arkansas.

ONSIDE RECOVERY (7:47): Arkansas’ onside recovery attempt was successful. They take over at their own 46-yard line.

ARKANSAS TOUCHDOWN (7:47): Alabama and Arkansas both punted the ball on their first possessions of the second half. The Razorbacks started their second drive at the Tide’s 22-yard line, and marched down the field in seven plays. Their final play of the drive was a 13-yard run by AJ Green for a touchdown.

Second Quarter

ARKANSAS TOUCHDOWN (0:21): On their best drive of the game, Arkansas went 75 yards down the field in just nine plays and two minutes, 30 seconds. The final play was a touchdown throw from KJ Jefferson to Ketron Jackson.

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (2:51): Still without Young, Alabama took the ball 59 yards down the field in 11 plays for a touchdown. The drive ended with a screen pass from Milroe to JoJo Earle on third-and-13 that went for a 22-yard touchdown. Milroe is now 3-of-5 for 62 yards and has both a passing and a rushing touchdown.

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (8:29): After Young left the game due to injury, Kool-Aid McKinstry had a big punt return that went for 45 yards to the Arkansas 17-yard line. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had back-to-back seven-yard gains before backup quarterback Jalen Milroe scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out.

INJURY (10:54): Traeshon Holden absorbed a big hit, leading to a pause in play to attend to him. Young also appeared to be in pain after the last play and is now in the medical tent. He was pointing to his right arm/shoulder while walking off the field.

ALABAMA FUMBLE RECOVERY (12:14): The Crimson Tide force their sixth fumble of the season, but come up with their first fumble recovery. Senior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams forced the fumble and recovered it as well.

ALABAMA MISSED FIELD GOAL (13:16): The always reliable Will Reichard could not connect on a 53-yard field goal. That field goal attempt came as a result of Arkansas stopping Alabama on third down, with former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders sacking Young on third-and-six.

First Quarter

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (2:35): Alabama’s offense is continuing to prove to be too much for Arkansas to handle. The big play of this drive was a 53-yard pass from Young to Isaiah Bond.

The following play, Young ran it in from eight yards out for the Tide’s second touchdown of the game. Alabama’s true freshmen receivers — Bond and Prentice — now have four receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown today.

ALABAMA TOUCHDOWN (7:41): Bryce Young calls an audible and delivers a strike to Kobe Prentice for a 47-yard touchdown. Prentice now has 88 yards and a touchdown on a pair of receptions today.

In just the first eight minutes of play, Alabama has 121 total yards and are averaging 11 yards per play.

ALABAMA INTERCEPTION (12:48): After Alabama drove down the field on a big 41-yard pass from Bryce Young to Kobe Prentice, the Tide could not capitalize in the red zone. While targeting Traeshon Holden, Young’s ball was tipped in the air and intercepted by Arkansas. It is Young’s third interception of the season.

Pregame…

Defensive lineman Byron Young was listed as questionable with a leg injury, but has made the trip to Fayetteville and is on the field, per BamaInsider’s Clint Lamb. JoJo Earle, Tyler Harrell, and others are also listed as questionable. Read the full injury report for Alabama and Arkansas HERE.

Clint Lamb. JoJo Earle, Tyler Harrell, and others are also listed as questionable. Read the full injury report for Alabama and Arkansas HERE. Lamb is reporting that Jordan Battle also made the trip. He has a support strip on his hamstring.

Darrian Dalcourt is a game time decision today, according to Saban.

According to Lamb, Earle is going through warmups and is even fielding punts.

