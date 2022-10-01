Chris Fowler provides update on Lee Corso after College GameDay absence, medical situation

Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The lovable Lee Corso missed College GameDay Saturday morning, where he normally riles up fans and caps the show off by wearing the mascot head of the team he picks to win the actual GameDay game. Those festivities took a break this week as Corso missed the show due to medical reasons.

Obviously, a cause for concern for the 87-year-old former coach and current analyst. Thankfully, though, ESPN’s Chris Fowler tweeted out a video updating folks on the situation, explaining that everything is okay and Corso is in good spirits and even cracking some jokes.

Here was that video (and you can read Fowler’s full message below):

Chris Fowler on Lee Corso

“I am really relieved and reassured after talking to my dear friend and the living legend, Lee Corso, who wasn’t able to be on GameDay this morning. Something didn’t feel right today, he just wanted to have some tests done. They did those tests. He’s feeling fine. He’s in good spirits. He was making jokes on the phone. It bothered him not to be able to be there and make the head gear pick of the Clemson Tigers, along with Christian Wilkins. But he did the right thing. Lee values his privacy, he’s turned off his phone. But he wants everybody to know how much he appreciates their positive energy, and the well-wishers, and we look forward to seeing him real soon. But it’s all good. Coach is fine. Appreciates the support. And, like I said, I believe that he is his old self making jokes.”

Great news after a somewhat scary report this morning that Lee Corso had to miss the show for medical purposes. Fans can expect their favorite headgear-wearing prognosticator back at some point this season, and just like his old and silly self.