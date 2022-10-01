Live updates: Ohio State defeats Rutgers

Ohio State looks to move to 2-0 in Big Ten play as it hosts Rutgers. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State hosts Rutgers on Saturday in the Buckeyes’ second Big Ten game of the season. The Buckeyes are 4-0 and 1-0 in the Big Ten following a 52-21 win over Wisconsin last weekend.

FINAL: Ohio State defeats Rutgers 49-10. Miyan Williams was the headliner today with 189 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. The Buckeyes defense allowed just 187 yards and forced two turnovers.

Ohio State moves to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Ohio State-Rutgers fourth quarter updates

End of game.

49-10 Ohio State, 0:15 4Q — Ohio State punts for a touchback.

49-10 Ohio State, 4:36 4Q — Rutgers punts the ball away to the Ohio State 34-yard line.

49-10 Ohio State, 7:53 4Q — Buckeyes punt the ball away, downed at the Rutgers 1-yard line. Ohio State extended the drive when punter Jesse Mirco saw room to run and picked up the first down. Mirco was then hit out of bounds, resulting in a personal foul and ejection against Rutgers receiver Aron Cruickshank. Both head coaches received offsetting personal foul penalties after words were exchanged.

49-10 Ohio State, 11:39 4Q — Rutgers turns the ball over on downs. Ohio State ball at its own 31-yard line.

49-10 Ohio State, 14:50 4Q — Touchdown, Ohio State. Miyan Williams ties the program record for single-game rushing touchdowns with his fifth of the afternoon. Scoring drive: two plays, 20 yards in 0:28.

Ohio State-Rutgers third quarter updates

End of the third quarter. Ohio State has the ball inside the Rutgers 10-yard line when play resumes. Miyan Williams has 20 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters. The Buckeyes defense has allowed just 168 yards and has forced two turnovers.

42-10 Ohio State, 0:18 3Q — Steele Chambers picks off Evan Simon and the Buckeyes take over on the Rutgers 20-yard line. The pass was disrupted by Zach Harrison before Chambers made the catch.

42-10 Ohio State, 1:22 3Q —Touchdown, Ohio State. C.J. Stroud with a strike over the middle to Marvin Harrison Jr., Stroud’s second of the day. Scoring drive: eight plays, 55 yards in 4:04.

35-10 Ohio State, 5:26 3Q — Ohio State stuffs Rutgers on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs. Tommy Eichenberg was credited for the tackle. Buckeyes ball on their own 46.

Miyan Williams picks up TD No. 4 of the day

35-10 Ohio State, 10:01 3Q —Touchdown, Ohio State. Miyan Williams breaks free for a 70-yard touchdown rush straight up the middle of the Rutgers defense. His fourth score of the day. Scoring drive: one play, 70 yards in 0:11.

28-10 Ohio State, 10:12 3Q — Adam Korsak’s 35-yard field goal is good and Rutgers still trails by three scores. Scoring drive: eight plays, 42 yards in 4:36.

28-7 Ohio State, 14:51 3Q — C.J. Stroud is intercepted on the first play of the second half after throwing a pass into triple coverage. Rutgers takes over on its own 41-yard line.

Ohio State-Rutgers second quarter updates

End of the first half. Ohio State leads Rutgers 28-7. The Buckeyes will have the ball to begin the third quarter. Ohio State is out-gaining Rutgers 231 yards to 90 with Miyan Williams leading the way for the Buckeyes. Three touchdowns and 91 rushing yards for Williams.

28-7 Ohio State, 0:48 2Q — Touchdown, Ohio State. The Buckeyes capitalize on great field position with a 1-yard touchdown rush on 4th-and-goal by Miyan Williams, his third of the day. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 39 yards in 4:48.

21-7 Ohio State, 5:36 2Q — The Buckeyes defense ends the Rutgers drive inside the Scarlet Knights’ 5-yard line. Rutgers punts to its own 39-yard line and Ohio State will start with plus field position.

21-7 Ohio State, 7:17 2Q — Ohio State punts the ball and Rutgers will take over on its own 8-yard line.

21-7 Ohio State, 10:40 2Q — Ohio State forces another punt from the Scarlet Knights. The Buckeyes take over on their own 9-yard line.

21-7 Ohio State, 14:41 2Q — Touchdown, Ohio State. C.J. Stroud throws a dime to Julian Fleming for 36 yards and the Buckeyes lead by two scores. Scoring drive: three plays, 51 yards in 0:34.

Buckeyes-Scarlet Knights first quarter updates

End of the first quarter. Ohio State has the ball in Rutgers territory up 14-7 when play resumes. Miyan Williams has six carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes are averaging 9.0 yards per carry.

14-7 Ohio State, 0:25 1Q — Zach Harrison strips the ball with a sack on Evan Simon and Mike Hall Jr. recovers the fumble for Ohio State. Buckeyes take over on their own 49-yard line.

14-7 Ohio State, 4:05 1Q — Touchdown, Ohio State. Miyan Williams barrels into the end zone for his second score of the afternoon. Despite the wind, Stroud completed multiple long passes to march the Buckeyes down the field. Scoring drive: nine plays, 74 yards in 3:24.

Tied 7-7, 7:34 1Q — Rutgers is forced to punt for the second time after going three-and-out. The Scarlet Knights are utilizing multiple quarterbacks early in Columbus. Buckeyes take over on their own 26-yard line.

Tied 7-7, 9:21 1Q — Touchdown, Ohio State. Miyan Williams punches the ball in from the 2-yard line. Williams set the Buckeyes up inside the 5-yard line with a 32-yard rush. Jayden Ballard recovered an onside kick for Ohio State to give the Buckeyes great starting field position. Scoring drive: five plays, 48 yards in 1:38.

Rutgers capitalizes on Ohio State’s muffed punt

7-0 Rutgers, 11:00 1Q — Touchdown, Rutgers. Evan Simon tosses a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sean Ryan and the Scarlet Knights convert on the Buckeyes turnover. Scoring drive: three plays, 18 yards in 1:33.

No score, 12:33 1Q — Emeka Egbuka drops the punt and Rutgers will take the ball back with excellent field position at the Ohio State 18-yard line.

Ohio State loses the coin toss and Rutgers will receive to begin the game.

Ohio State pregame updates

Ohio State is still without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Cameron Brown on Saturday, per the Buckeyes’ availability report. In addition to Smith-Njigba and Brown, Ohio State will be missing defensive end Tyler Friday and defensive back Cameron Martinez, among others.

Ohio State-Rutgers game time, details

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Weather: 62 degrees and cloudy

62 degrees and cloudy TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network The line: The Buckeyes are a 40-point favorite, per VegasInsider

The Buckeyes are a 40-point favorite, per VegasInsider Over/under: 58.5 points

Gambling notes, trends

Ohio State is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games

The Buckeyes are 22-1 straight up as home favorites under Ryan Day

Rutgers is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games

Ohio State is 14-9 against the spread as home favorites in the Ryan Day era

The total has gone over in four of the Buckeyes’ last six games

Rutgers is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games against Ohio State

The Scarlet Knights have never beaten Ohio State in eight tries

