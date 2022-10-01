Live updates: Penn State-Northwestern score, stats, and more

Beaver Stadium before Penn State-Northwestern.

STATE COLLEGE — No. 14 Penn State returns to action today. The 1-3 Northwestern visit Beaver Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. This post will have live updates before and during the action at Beaver Stadium. ESPN will televise the contest.

Penn State aims to improve to 5-0 for the second consecutive season. It will attempt to do so on and off and on day for rain and 10-to-15 miles per hour winds are also in the forecast. The Lions are a 25-point favorite and the betting total is set at 50.5.

“Can Penn State keep doing what it’s doing? One turnover. That’s all it has given up so far with a lonely interception in the opener against Purdue,” Pete Fiutak wrote for College Football News in picking the Lions to win 40-16. “The penalties haven’t been a problem, the team isn’t making big mistakes, and as long as that holds form, all will be fine.

“Northwestern will keep pressing, but it’s at its best when it can control the game with a lead. The team is way overdue for a great performance, but that’s not happening here. It won’t be a total wipeout – Northwestern will keep throwing – but there won’t be a ton of drama.”

The team arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and walked through a crowd of cheering supporters. As Penn State starts warmups, we’ll provide the latest updates and intel below. This page will not update automatically, so please refresh your browser to see the latest news.

Lions-Wildcats fourth quarter updates

Penn State-Northwestern third quarter updates

End of three: PSU 14, Northwestern 7. Lions driving when the fourth quarter begins.

5:52 – Touchdown, Northwestern: Hellinski to Gill for a 47-yard scoring play. There goes the Penn State shutout. Lions must get something going on offense here late in the third quarter.

5:44 – PSU has done nothing on offense so far this half. Northwestern has the ball back.

5:31 – Fumble: Keyvone Lee fumbles and Northwestern recovers. That’s four turnovers now today for Penn State. Northwestern gets it at its own 33.

5:25 – Penn State moved the chains to start its opening drive of the second half. Kaytron Allen also entered the game for the Lions after sitting out the first half.

Lions-Wildcats second quarter updates

5:01 – Halftime: Penn State 14, Northwestern 0. It was an ugly opening 30 minutes. But, the Lions outgained the Wildcats 202-78. PSU gets the ball to start the second half.

4:58 – Fumble: Penn State forces a fumble and recovers it. Manny Diaz sprinted down the sideline to chest bump Curtis Jacobs, who recovered the fumble Nick Tarburton forced. There’s 1:17 left in the half and PSU has it at its own 35.

4:56 – Nick Singleton just fumbled again. He was hit at the line of scrimmage and it popped right out. Northwestern takes over at the Penn State 28.

4:43: Touchdown, Penn State. Nicholas Singleton did almost everything on the Lions’ latest drive and it leads to a two-yard touchdown run. It’s 14-0 PSU with 5:02 left in the half.

4:35 – Turnover: Northwestern botches a snap and Nick Tarburton recovered it. Penn State takes over at the Northwestern 45.

4:27 – Sean Clifford is lucky he didn’t just throw his second interception. A Northwestern defensive back dropped a pass that was seemingly intended for him. Penn State punts and its downed at the Wildcats’ four.

Penn State-Northwestern first quarter updates

4:16 – After one, it’s Penn State 7, Northwestern 0.

4:14 – Touchdown Penn State: Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange for a 24-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. It’s 7-0.

4:08 – Interception: Ji’Ayir Brown intercepts a third down Northwestern pass. Flags fly after a 33-yard return but it will be Penn State ball. This game is as ugly as the weather it’s being played in through 13 minutes. There’s two minutes left in the quarter.

4:03 – Sean Clifford was hurried and throws his first interception of the day on third down. Penn State offense has had little go right so far. Northwestern takes over at the PSU 42. There’s 3:25 left in the first quarter.

3:59 – Fumble: Nick Singleton rushed for a first down but then fumbled. It’s Northwestern ball with six minutes left in the first quarter.

3:51 – Both teams have had a possession so far. But, neither has done anything with it. Penn State punted on 4th and 1 from its own 45. The Wildcats, before that, went three and out.

3:35 – Northwestern receives to start the game.

Lions-Wildcats pregame updates

3:09 – Sean Clifford announced as starting quarterback. Nick Singleton announced as starting running back.

3:02: Sean Clifford taking first reps at quarterback with starters in 7-on-7.

2:54: Smith Vilbert still in street clothes. Kaleb Artis as well. Golden Achumba-Israel also.

2:52: Tight ends Jerry Cross and Grayson Kline are not dressed for this one.

2:50 – Receiver Jaden Dottin is again in street clothes this week.

2:44 – Devyn Ford is not with Penn State’s running backs warming up. (More details Inside the Den.)

2:20 p.m. – Sean Clifford is warming up as expected.