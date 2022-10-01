ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Live updates: Penn State-Northwestern score, stats, and more

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx5RR_0iIGk88S00
Beaver Stadium before Penn State-Northwestern.

STATE COLLEGE — No. 14 Penn State returns to action today. The 1-3 Northwestern visit Beaver Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. This post will have live updates before and during the action at Beaver Stadium. ESPN will televise the contest.

Penn State aims to improve to 5-0 for the second consecutive season. It will attempt to do so on and off and on day for rain and 10-to-15 miles per hour winds are also in the forecast. The Lions are a 25-point favorite and the betting total is set at 50.5.

“Can Penn State keep doing what it’s doing? One turnover. That’s all it has given up so far with a lonely interception in the opener against Purdue,” Pete Fiutak wrote for College Football News in picking the Lions to win 40-16. “The penalties haven’t been a problem, the team isn’t making big mistakes, and as long as that holds form, all will be fine.

“Northwestern will keep pressing, but it’s at its best when it can control the game with a lead. The team is way overdue for a great performance, but that’s not happening here. It won’t be a total wipeout – Northwestern will keep throwing – but there won’t be a ton of drama.”

The team arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and walked through a crowd of cheering supporters. As Penn State starts warmups, we’ll provide the latest updates and intel below. This page will not update automatically, so please refresh your browser to see the latest news.

A Blue-White Illustrated is $1 for one year of access. Join our premium community to chat with fans, read insider team and recruiting updates, plus much more by clicking here.

Penn State-Northwestern key links

STREAM | LISTEN | STATS

Lions-Wildcats fourth quarter updates

Penn State-Northwestern third quarter updates

End of three: PSU 14, Northwestern 7. Lions driving when the fourth quarter begins.

5:52 – Touchdown, Northwestern: Hellinski to Gill for a 47-yard scoring play. There goes the Penn State shutout. Lions must get something going on offense here late in the third quarter.

5:44 – PSU has done nothing on offense so far this half. Northwestern has the ball back.

5:31 – Fumble: Keyvone Lee fumbles and Northwestern recovers. That’s four turnovers now today for Penn State. Northwestern gets it at its own 33.

5:25 – Penn State moved the chains to start its opening drive of the second half. Kaytron Allen also entered the game for the Lions after sitting out the first half.

Lions-Wildcats second quarter updates

5:01 – Halftime: Penn State 14, Northwestern 0. It was an ugly opening 30 minutes. But, the Lions outgained the Wildcats 202-78. PSU gets the ball to start the second half.

4:58 – Fumble: Penn State forces a fumble and recovers it. Manny Diaz sprinted down the sideline to chest bump Curtis Jacobs, who recovered the fumble Nick Tarburton forced. There’s 1:17 left in the half and PSU has it at its own 35.

4:56 – Nick Singleton just fumbled again. He was hit at the line of scrimmage and it popped right out. Northwestern takes over at the Penn State 28.

4:43: Touchdown, Penn State. Nicholas Singleton did almost everything on the Lions’ latest drive and it leads to a two-yard touchdown run. It’s 14-0 PSU with 5:02 left in the half.

4:35 – Turnover: Northwestern botches a snap and Nick Tarburton recovered it. Penn State takes over at the Northwestern 45.

4:27 – Sean Clifford is lucky he didn’t just throw his second interception. A Northwestern defensive back dropped a pass that was seemingly intended for him. Penn State punts and its downed at the Wildcats’ four.

Penn State-Northwestern first quarter updates

4:16 – After one, it’s Penn State 7, Northwestern 0.

4:14 – Touchdown Penn State: Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange for a 24-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. It’s 7-0.

4:08 – Interception: Ji’Ayir Brown intercepts a third down Northwestern pass. Flags fly after a 33-yard return but it will be Penn State ball. This game is as ugly as the weather it’s being played in through 13 minutes. There’s two minutes left in the quarter.

4:03 – Sean Clifford was hurried and throws his first interception of the day on third down. Penn State offense has had little go right so far. Northwestern takes over at the PSU 42. There’s 3:25 left in the first quarter.

3:59 – Fumble: Nick Singleton rushed for a first down but then fumbled. It’s Northwestern ball with six minutes left in the first quarter.

3:51 – Both teams have had a possession so far. But, neither has done anything with it. Penn State punted on 4th and 1 from its own 45. The Wildcats, before that, went three and out.

3:35 – Northwestern receives to start the game.

Lions-Wildcats pregame updates

3:09 – Sean Clifford announced as starting quarterback. Nick Singleton announced as starting running back.

3:02: Sean Clifford taking first reps at quarterback with starters in 7-on-7.

2:54: Smith Vilbert still in street clothes. Kaleb Artis as well. Golden Achumba-Israel also.

2:52: Tight ends Jerry Cross and Grayson Kline are not dressed for this one.

2:50 – Receiver Jaden Dottin is again in street clothes this week.

2:44 – Devyn Ford is not with Penn State’s running backs warming up. (More details Inside the Den.)

2:20 p.m. – Sean Clifford is warming up as expected.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing

Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Evanston, IL
State College, PA
Football
Evanston, IL
Football
Eater

Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#American Football#College Sports#Espn#Lions#College Football News#Blue White Illustrated
State College

Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College

A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Delayed

Authorities in Centre County say the trial has been delayed for a former State College psychologist accused of raping a child. Jury selection was originally scheduled for Monday for Richard Lenhart who was charged last year by the state attorney general’s office with sexually assaulting a child. The victim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
beckersspine.com

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
GLENVIEW, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
evanstonroundtable.com

Saved by an AED and a quick-thinking coach

Mike Fowler is thrilled to have a new lease on life after surviving a heart attack in the Sharp Edge CrossFit gym on Dodge Avenue. His life was saved, at least initially, thanks to the quick-thinking reactions of gym owner Tani Mintz. Illinois law requires all gyms to have an...
EVANSTON, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders

It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy