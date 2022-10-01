South Carolina is 3-2, it's okay to smile

Related
WRAL
South Carolina shrimp boat freed after Hurricane Ian washed it ashore on Myrtle Beach
A shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, by Hurricane Ian was finally freed from the sand on Tuesday with the help of a backhoe and another boat. A shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, by Hurricane Ian was finally freed from the sand on Tuesday with the help of a backhoe and another boat.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Rediscovering some of South Carolina's signature foods and the stories behind them
In their new book, Taste the State: South Carolina's Signature Foods, Recipes, and Their Stories (2021, USC Press), authors Kevin Mitchell and David S. Shields present the cultural histories of native ingredients and showcase the evolution of the dishes and the variety of preparations that have emerged. They talk with Walter Edgar about true Carolina cooking in all of its cultural depth, historical vividness, and sumptuous splendor—from the plain home cooking of sweet potato pone to Lady Baltimore cake worthy of a Charleston society banquet.
SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861
Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
WYFF4.com
'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
WYFF4.com
Dove hunting accident injures young boy in South Carolina, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was injured in a dove hunting over the weekend. Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Darlington County. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
lonelyplanet.com
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
AOL Corp
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Government Technology
Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan
(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
abcnews4.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident
A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
