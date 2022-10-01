ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike Road, AL

3-star IOL Vysen Lang announces commitment date

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKGeR_0iIGjrMl00
2023 OL Vysen Lang. (On3)

Pike Road (Ala.) three-star interior offensive lineman Vysen Lang has chosen November 8 as the date of his commitment announcement.

The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Lang as the No. 619 overall recruit and No. 57 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

Auburn, LSU and

are the three teams Lang is focusing on right now. He went on an official visit to see the Volunteers last week and is visiting Auburn this week.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Tennessee a 90.5% chance of landing the three-star offensive lineman.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $9.1k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

