SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. What he really wants is to help lead the Padres to their first World Series championship.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO