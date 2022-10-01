Read full article on original website
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th long ball of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings as catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in club history earn a win when the Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning. Torrens didn’t have any time to rest as he went from pitching to catching and was behind the plate for the second game. Seattle wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will face Toronto in the wild-card series.
Game times set for Padres' wild-card series in New York
Each game scheduled for late afternoon San Diego time
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.
Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees have put reliever Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day injured list. It’s another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. He will miss the AL Division Series, though manager Aaron Boone is hopeful he can be ready for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance. Before Tuesday’s doubleheader in Texas, the Yankees reinstated right-handed reliever Albert Abreu after he had been out since Aug. 20 with right elbow inflammation. Miguel Castro on Monday made his first appearance since July 10 after recovering from a strained shoulder.
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader but New York was eliminated from the NL East race. The Mets won the first game, 4-2. The Atlanta Braves clinched the division by beating Miami 2-1. A few groans could be heard from the Mets crowd, who earlier were chanting “Let’s Go Marlins.” The Mets will face either the Padres or Phillies in a best-of-three wild-card series starting Friday in New York.
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1. Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win. Starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five innings, allowing one run.
Mike Trout eager to lead the Angels back to winning ways
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is uncertain how long it might take for the Angels to become a contender again given the changes ahead with owner Arte Moreno’s plans to sell the club following an eighth straight year missing the playoffs.He is headed into another early offseason after a frustrating year in which he dealt with injuries again. Now, he is eager to get the Angels back to winning at last.
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. What he really wants is to help lead the Padres to their first World Series championship.
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game. Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home games. The temperature was 55 degrees and misty at the start and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 54 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight games since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland.
Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers ’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011. Lauer struck out seven, walked four and committed an error while throwing 97 pitches.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning.
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager Monday. The 25-year-old Arraez extended his hitting streak to eight games and held his average at .315 has he tries to become the fifth Twins player to win the league batting title.
Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two runs — both on solo homers. He will finish season as the National League’s ERA leader at 2.16 with a 17-7 record. Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Andrew Heaney (4-4) in the seventh inning. It was Grichuk’s 19th home run of the season.
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 in Texas for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer for the Rangers in the fifth inning of the second game Tuesday night. Texas had lost 5-4 in the opener to extend its losing streak to seven games. Judge drove the third pitch of second game into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Maris’ mark that had stood since 1961. He had gone 1 for 5 with a single and scored the decisive run in the opener.
Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.Verlander walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point. Rookie Hunter Brown pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings and Hector Neris got the last two outs of the eighth inning. Will Smith came on for the ninth Garrett Stubbs singled to center field to break up the no-hitter, causing a smattering of boos from the sparse crowd.
Langeliers’ bases-loaded walk sends A’s past Angels, 2-1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.A.J. Puk (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.Ryan Tepera (5-4) pitched the ninth before faltering in the 10th. Tony Kemp reached on a grounder before Sean Murphy’s single. Tepera intentionally walked Seth Brown to bring up the rookie Langeliers.
Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench
Nearly a third of NHL teams have a new coach this season. John Tortorella is being counted on to fix things in Philadellphia. Bruce Cassidy is tasked with getting Vegas back to the playoffs and into contention for the Stanley Cup. Former Vegas coach Peter DeBoer takes over in Dallas in his fifth job around the league. Boston is giving Jim Montgomery a second chance after parting ways with Cassidy. David Quinn is also back in the NHL with San Jose after coaching the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.
Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA hurdling over expectations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been answering questions about his play and UCLA’s turnaround in the same fashion as he deals with opposing defenders. The fifth-year senior quarterback and the Bruins both made huge statements about respect with a 40-32 victory Friday over No. 15 Washington. While the win vaulted UCLA into the rankings at number 18, more hurdles remain. The next one comes Saturday when No. 11 Utah comes to the Rose Bowl in the biggest game on this week’s Pac-12 schedule.
