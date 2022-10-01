ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lane Kiffin addresses Jaxson Dart interception, how Rebels can stop Chris Rodriguez in second half

By Barkley Truax
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPoEg_0iIGjifS00
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin named Jaxson Dart his starting quarterback moving forward last week

Ole Miss is having a field day in Kentucky‘s secondary, and the score reflects it. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 141 yards, and if not for a last-minute interception, the Rebels could be running away with this one. Instead, they lead the Wildcats 19-12 at the half.

“We’re in a two minute [drill], similar to one we have a couple weeks ago. [Dart] was doing a great job and then forces the ball there,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said at the half. “So unfortunately, that’s a young quarterback mistake. He played great up until that point.”

What’s keeping the Wildcats around comes in the form of Chris Rodriguez. The star running back missed the first four games of the season, and has been the offense’s anchor Saturday against the Rebels. At the break, Rodriguez has 45 carries on nine rushes (5.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown as Kentucky’s primary ball career.

Kiffin offered how his team will try and adjust to Rodriguez’ rushing prowess in the second half.

“We’ve got to tackle better, keep our head up and stop diving at his feet,” he said.

If not for Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo‘s two missed PATs and missed field goal, Kentucky would be within a field goal. Getting the ball back to begin the half, Kentucky could have taken the lead with an opening second half score, but instead will need to score a touchdown, and make the subsequent PAT (easier said than done, apparently) to tie the ball game.

Catch the exciting finish between two of the SEC’s top-ranked teams live on ESPN.

Chris Rodriguez scores first touchdown in return from suspension vs Ole Miss

Chris Rodriguez is back.

The senior running back took a rush through the heart of the Ole Miss defense to put Kentucky on the board. The touchdown is the first of the season for Kentucky’s star running back, who missed the first four games of the season due to suspension.

Rodriguez has already brought a breath of fresh air to what has been a horrid rushing attack for the Wildcats. Without his services through four games, Kentucky ranks last in the SEC in yards per carry and second-to-last in rushing yards per game with 81.5.

A year ago, Rodriguez averaged 6.1 yards per carry and surpassed 100 yards on the ground in nine of 13 games. That wasn’t just last year, either. He’s been causing opposing defensive coordinators headaches since arriving in Lexington in 2018, and he’ll look to continue that this season – and it starts with this touchdown right here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia quarterback controversy, recalibration on offense

Paul Finebaum has gone from championing Stetson Bennett as a Heisman contender to predicting a quarterback controversy in Georgia‘s future. Evidently, the SEC Network host hasn’t been impressed with the Bulldogs signal caller’s performance over two close victories against Kent State and Missouri. Now, Finebaum is turning his eye to potential replacements at quarterback if Bennett can’t figure things out quick.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Lexington, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Wildcats
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts when Texas A&M could make a move on Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the season anyone expected Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M to have, and the heat could get turned up on the Aggies coach in the near future. At least that’s what Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum of ESPN believe. Speaking about Fisher’s job security moving forward, the duo believes that while his buyout is massive, Texas A&M won’t be as patient as we think with their coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher: Take Jameis Winston away, he may not be a head coach right now

All is not well in College Station. Texas A&M just dropped its second game of a season that started with bold claims and College Football Playoff aspirations from their head coach. A historic recruiting class joined a roster that was already very talented, and the Aggies were eying a second straight win over Alabama after an offseason of jabs between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mike Leach on KJ Jefferson's status affecting preparation: They can't change the whole offense in a week

Arkansas is dealing with some injury issues at quarterback after starter KJ Jefferson went out with an apparent head injury against Alabama last weekend (which you can read about further down). HIs status is up in the air for Saturday, and it’s hard to imagine Jefferson trotting back out onto the field a week after he suffered a possible concussion.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

True freshmen standouts from Week Five of college football

Week five of college football saw a growing number of true freshmen see their roles expand across the nation. A group of true freshmen helped lift Alabama to a road win over Arkansas. The Ole Miss-Kentucky game featured a pair of true freshmen standouts, including a 100-yard rusher. With that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities

If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy