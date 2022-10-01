Lane Kiffin addresses Jaxson Dart interception, how Rebels can stop Chris Rodriguez in second half

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin named Jaxson Dart his starting quarterback moving forward last week

Ole Miss is having a field day in Kentucky‘s secondary, and the score reflects it. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 141 yards, and if not for a last-minute interception, the Rebels could be running away with this one. Instead, they lead the Wildcats 19-12 at the half.

“We’re in a two minute [drill], similar to one we have a couple weeks ago. [Dart] was doing a great job and then forces the ball there,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said at the half. “So unfortunately, that’s a young quarterback mistake. He played great up until that point.”

What’s keeping the Wildcats around comes in the form of Chris Rodriguez. The star running back missed the first four games of the season, and has been the offense’s anchor Saturday against the Rebels. At the break, Rodriguez has 45 carries on nine rushes (5.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown as Kentucky’s primary ball career.

Kiffin offered how his team will try and adjust to Rodriguez’ rushing prowess in the second half.

“We’ve got to tackle better, keep our head up and stop diving at his feet,” he said.

If not for Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo‘s two missed PATs and missed field goal, Kentucky would be within a field goal. Getting the ball back to begin the half, Kentucky could have taken the lead with an opening second half score, but instead will need to score a touchdown, and make the subsequent PAT (easier said than done, apparently) to tie the ball game.

Chris Rodriguez scores first touchdown in return from suspension vs Ole Miss

Chris Rodriguez is back.

The senior running back took a rush through the heart of the Ole Miss defense to put Kentucky on the board. The touchdown is the first of the season for Kentucky’s star running back, who missed the first four games of the season due to suspension.

Rodriguez has already brought a breath of fresh air to what has been a horrid rushing attack for the Wildcats. Without his services through four games, Kentucky ranks last in the SEC in yards per carry and second-to-last in rushing yards per game with 81.5.

A year ago, Rodriguez averaged 6.1 yards per carry and surpassed 100 yards on the ground in nine of 13 games. That wasn’t just last year, either. He’s been causing opposing defensive coordinators headaches since arriving in Lexington in 2018, and he’ll look to continue that this season – and it starts with this touchdown right here.